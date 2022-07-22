People ask me what it’s like to live in the country, especially with animals, so I asked Judy for her input. Her first question was if the list of animals included me. Then she laughed and laughed and laughed. I plan to short sheet her tonight.
On a typical Saturday, I’m home for the weekend, free from the stresses of running a business in town. We seldom go anywhere because there’s always a lot to do around the place. But we don’t mind because we tell ourselves staying busy is enjoyable and keeps us fit and healthy. Then we both laugh.
Some time ago, we tried to load a neighbor’s bull that had come visiting our little herd. When a bull comes visiting without official permission or proper permits, there is usually half a mile of fence needing repair that goes along with the event. We figured we would get him in the corral and ease him up the chute into the neighbor’s trailer. The bull didn’t figure with the same kind of math. We did finally get him transferred, but it cost several corral boards and three perfectly mangled gates. Two of the gates we got bent back to where they would sort of close but the last one was so mangled it looked like a flag hanging limp from its pole on a windless day. So my plan was to get that gate replaced on a convenient Saturday. Last Saturday was the day.
We got up early and had a good breakfast so I could get the job done while it was still cool, only 85 degrees at 7 p.m. Before I got out the door, a neighbor called looking to borrow my air tank to get his trailer tire inflated. I went over to the barn, glancing at the beat up gate as I went past to fetch the tank. It needed air to be of any use so I loaded it in the back of my Mule and took it to the air compressor in my workshop behind the house. After airing it up, I drove back to the barn and set the tank on a picnic table under a shade tree for when the neighbor came.
While I was unloading the air tank, I spotted a tune up kit I had bought at Lowe's for my chainsaw. Being under a shade tree and having everything at my disposal, I went ahead and tuned up the chainsaw on the Mule’s tailgate. It then occurred to me that I might as well cut down the nearby dead tree I had been working on when the chainsaw broke a few days before. So I did, but the tree fell across the white rock drive and blocked all ingress and egress until moved.
Moving the tree trunk required me to go fetch my tractor, which I did. After swapping the bucket out for fork lift arms, I got most of the tree moved to a pile I had been working on for a month. These were all the dead trees from the big freeze last February. These thoughts and more filled my head as I worked along. It was getting a little later in the morning, and warmer. I looked up to see neighbor come slowly motoring down the drive. He thanked me for the air tank then mentioned that the gates in my corral sure looked ‘used up’. I told him about the bullfight at the Oakwood corral. We both laughed and chatted a while. Then he left and I went to gathering up what was left of the tree limbs.
About then, Judy called to say she was going to town to do some shopping. I said ok but what she really wanted was for me to take her. So I shut things down and we went to town. I like going to town on Saturdays anyhow, to check the mail and such, so I didn’t mind and the gate could wait until later. We did our errands, ate lunch at El Toro, and got home about 2 p.m. It was blazing hot by then so I put off the gate repair. Later that day, when it was cooler, I decided to cut down two more dead trees. In the middle of all this, Judy came running from the house to tell me her uncle had seen some cows on the road that might be ours. I left the tree half cut and we went on the hunt for cows and fence breaks. The cows weren’t ours. We were relieved.
On the way back to the house, about sundown, Judy looked over at the corral and remarked, “I thought you were going to fix that gate.” We both laughed again. And that’s life on the farm, near as I can tell.
