A fellow once sold all his cattle and bought a hardware store with the proceeds. During an audit, his CPA found the man had been letting everything in the store go for half what he paid. Horrified, the accountant brought this to his client’s attention. The man calmly replied: “Yeah, but it sure beats the cow business!” Having cattle is a wonderful thing, a satisfying thing, a deductible thing. Only rarely is it a profitable thing.
When you witness the serenity of a herd grazing in a pasture, it’s kind of like that ‘tip of the iceberg’ analogy; there’s way more going on beneath the surface than above. Those cattle have to be bought and bred and doctored and fed. Pastures have to be fertilized and tended, the fences, gates, trailers and everything in-between acquired and mended. It’s a great distraction and a fun hobby if you can spare the forty years it takes trying to break even.
Nothing quite compares to the thrill of spotting one’s herd stampeding past on a dirt road outside the fences, tails in the air and ears flapping, just as you were headed to church or a wedding or vacation. Next door to the joy this sort of jailbreak brings comes when the cattle completely disappear and you have no idea which way they went. This is what we were faced with about two weeks ago.
It took several days of searching before we found where they had crossed a downed fence in the most remote corner of the property, deep in the thickest thorny underbrush, in what folks commonly call ‘the back forty’. How our cows managed to find that break in the fence at the far end of the earth is beyond me, but they did. Leave a gate open or fence down for more than an hour, and any bovine inmate worth his salt will seize the opportunity to vacate the premises with cheer and abandon.
We found ours after calling around to adjacent property owners. Things like this occur now and again, so neighbors often get to know each other through the acquisition of errant livestock. Getting the delinquent herd back home became the main question. The first item of business was to repair the downed fence. This we did, a few dozen ticks, splinters, bruises and scratches later.
To get at the downed fence, we first had to make a gap through a clear spot somewhere else so we could drive over into the neighbor's pasture with tools and supplies to repair the break. We went on a frozen winter’s morning, armed with staples, stretchers, barbed wire and a thermos of hot coffee.
It took us all morning to build the gap and fix the fence. The herd was a half mile farther from where they escaped but were being well tended by our back fence neighbor in one of his pastures. A week passed while we recovered and the herd lounged about in their temporary bed and breakfast accommodations.
Yesterday, loaded with a bucket of cattle cubes, we drove through the new gap and across neighbor’s land until close enough to rattle that bucket of cubes. That’s all it took. The runaways chased us all the way home and we closed half a dozen gates and gaps behind them. Later, Judy scolded them as if they were foolish children barely saved from a life of desperation on the streets, homeless and abandoned. They looked at her blankly, having just spent two weeks on an all expense paid luxury vacation. Today, the whole bunch is in our front pasture, plotting their next jailbreak.
I write this with scratches up and down my arms, punctures where the barbed wire bit me, a sore back and aching knees. Is it worth all this? Let’s recap.
Last Saturday, Judy and I spent the day together. Traveling over brown winter fields on a quiet frosty morning, we saw the sun rise in splendid glory across the eastern sky. Steam rose from ponds and our exhaled breath while sunlight glittered off the frozen dew adorning the tips of pasture grass. I was bundled up as was Judy, she in her gloves and boots and pink and blue striped woolen cap. We labored alongside each other clearing brush, fixing the downed fence, talking as we worked. Now and again were signs of where her folks had patched the fence years ago, and the thought warmed my bride’s heart and made her eyes shine through happy tears. We both remember so clearly how her mom worked alongside her dad doing just what we were doing now, and the memories tie us to the land and to family, to each other, and to the future. Are the cows worth it? I reckon so, near as I can tell.
