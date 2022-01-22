At some point in all our lives, we wish for what we haven’t got or want to be what we are not. But as Clint Eastwood’s character said in one of his Dirty Harry movies: “A man’s gotta know his limitations.” In my more macho youth, I thought limitation meant weakness. Realization and acceptance of who we are is the first step towards wisdom. Everyone has limitations. None of us are as smart or strong or good looking as we secretly wish. There will always be someone better looking or richer or more powerful. We can improve and we can enhance, but we all start with the cards we are dealt. So what is your limitation?
As a youth, principal among my limitations was an acute lack of self confidence coupled with the fear that everyone knew it and were judging me. I was so shy it was painful and often ignorantly disguised my feelings with outward rudeness. I had no confidence with the opposite sex. I didn’t know how to talk to a girl without stuttering. It was almost impossible for me to communicate with those I would otherwise admire without coming across as a rude, obnoxious jerk. Looking back, I could have been a lot less awkward. I gradually grew out of it once I got on my own and gained some life experience. As the years passed, I was able to control my environment and compensate for my weaknesses. I think I had conquered most of my shyness and confidence limitations by the time I came home from the Army and saw how immature some of my former high school buddies still were. I grew up a lot in those three years.
I’d say another of my limitations at one time was connected to the first: fear of failure. I don’t have much of a gambler’s heart; maybe a little but not a lot. I just don’t feel compelled to lay it all on the line for anything of real value unless I have studied the situation thoroughly and mastered my environment. Even then, I seek some way to hedge my bet. A real gambler will bet everything he has, and sometimes more, on one roll of the dice. I would suspect the gambler gene is dominant in folks like that, including explorers, thrill seekers, entrepreneurs, oil wildcatters. There sure isn’t a lot of the gambler or risk taker in me. I may not appear so, but I’m a cautious fellow. But I will say, I did step out on my own in business some 35 years ago. I did not experience any real success until that day when I ‘put aside my day job’ and placed the chips on myself, on my own hustle, brains, and determination. I’ve never looked back. So maybe I’m a little bit of a gambler, or at least the kind of person who wants to face his fears. But, I did consider the odds before blindly jumping into something. I suspect now, through the vantage of years, that a lot of folks are like me. We all have our weaknesses, our limitations.
There is one that is common to all of us, whether or not we want to admit it. We are finite. Our time on this earth is the great limitation none can ignore. About the most a mortal man or woman can hope for is 85 or 95 years. Shy or bold, rich or poor, wise or foolish, the clock forever ticks. Sooner or later, we are gone like smoke in the wind. What a discouraging thought! Just about the time we have the wherewithal to buy what we want or do what we want, we wake up to find ourselves too old to do it or too worn out to care! That’s our universal limitation. A duck may have been crowned king of all ducks, but when he’s gone, he’s just another dead duck. Quack, quack.
The most important qualities to combat limitations are happiness, contentment, knowledge that we are only here for a time. If we want to do something really important, I would think it would be to help those who are with us now and who will come after us. Our example can and will live on after we are gone and perhaps improve the lot of those we leave behind. I should think the worst thing we could do would be to live a life of no meaning, to just graze like cattle for our time on earth and never look to the stars or wonder why we are all here. We can live past the limitation of time if our hearts and values are in the right place. In that, I think, our contributions are without limitation. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
