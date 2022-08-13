I get it that we need to soften the truth sometimes. The sick need hope, the weak need encouragement, the struggling need direction. We all lie, just to what degree. Little white lies are told to spare loved ones from this or that or to save our own embarrassment. We do it all the time. Here in Texas, we are prone to say “Bless their heart” as a way to politely keep from saying somebody is homely or ignorant or a failure. We say it a lot. But that’s just our way of dealing with our own folks. We wouldn’t say “Bless their heart” to a politician caught in a lie or a crime or a colossal failure. The term is reserved for someone we care about. And some of us dislike saying no so much, we make up excuses to get out of something we don’t want to do or admit. And we call these excuses little white lies.
But our so called leaders up in government hold the gold medal for lying. They take lying to the level of art from the ground floor all the way up to the stratosphere. In Washington lives an entire breed of folks who have invented the greatest excuse for lying: The end justifies the means. Therefore, if the end is a liberal or conservative outcome, then it doesn’t matter what comes out of their mouth so long as it serves the greater goal. I read somewhere that terrorists out on a mission were told it was ok to lie in order to achieve their goal, so long as they did not lie to fellow Muslims and therefore break a commandment from the holy Koran. The could even indulge in drinking and gambling and chasing women if it suited their purpose; so long as it served the mission. They were still promised their seventy virgins. I wonder at times how the virgins must feel about that happy loophole in the holy life of a true believer.
This is just what professional liars like politicians do. They wouldn’t lie to their sick children by telling them they weren’t ill at all and refuse to seek medical help. They wouldn’t lie to their doctor about their own health because it might stand in the way of proper treatment. But those rascals will stack three lies on top of three more like pancakes at IHop if it got them their agenda. It doesn’t matter how big the lie either. In fact, the bigger the better.
In today’s world, there is no such thing as the news. There is only opinion, and opinion is first cousin to a lie. In fact, it might be said that opinion is father to the lie. If we want what we want, we bend the truth to fit the goal and if we say it enough, we begin to believe it ourself and it sounds more and more believable. Before you know it, lying has coughed and sputtered and roared to life like the engine on a hot rod at the local drag strip. It all starts with little lies, harmless little untruths only meant to spare us from the awful reality. Well, baloney!
I have a book somewhere that tells first person eye witness stories from history. There is one about Pliny the younger’s account of the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79A.D. Another tells of the execution of Mary Queen of Scots. Each were factual, eye witness accounts of large and small historical events, maybe fifty or sixty individual stories. And here is my favorite, the tale of a platoon of German soldiers towards the end of WWII. These veterans of the “Thousand Year Reich” found it hard to believe the propaganda coming out of Berlin when they could see the truth with their own eyes. They finally got the nerve up to ask their sergeant to tell them what was real, the propaganda or the evidence. The sergeant looked them dead in the eyes and said simply: “Boys, it’s s… from here on out.” The men nodded and went back to their own thoughts. They did not desert, or forget their training, or quit acting like soldiers. In fact, they seemed to appreciate the unvarnished and simple truth from somebody they trusted. They could do what politicians think we cannot, they could handle the truth.
Lies are not told to protect us or achieve an end that will benefit the people. Lies are told to protect the greedy and corrupt, and only for their benefit. The truth does not reside in any particular political party alone. Lies infect both. Let’s have the truth whether or not it is pleasant or painful. We can handle it. Can they? And that’s truth from me, near as I can tell.
