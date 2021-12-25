Another Christmas Day has come, attaching itself to a long train of Christmas Days that stretch behind us and over the horizon in memory. Anticipation was such a large part of the holiday when we were children. Where has that gone in our adult years? Don’t we all remember Christmas when we were young and innocent? I can still smell the leather cover on the little transistor radio I got when I was seven or eight. I marveled at how a radio station could squeeze all those groups with their instruments in one studio to take turns singing their songs. I had no idea what a recording was. Those were indeed simpler times, way before iTunes and Xboxes.
Toys were glorious things to get each year. I think back sometimes, trying to remember what happened to that transistor radio or those Roy Roger gloves or that banana seat bike with raised handlebars. Where did they all go? When did they wear out, get lost, or were set aside and forgotten? As much as we pined for the toys, where did we part ways?
Looking back, of course, we think with adult thoughts and forget the magic of our youth. A rubber band gun or erector set or baseball bat seem small things to remember, insignificant to our modern brains. But at the time, such simple pleasures consumed our every thought as Christmas Day approached.
As an adult, presents are fine, I suppose, but we all get to a point where we can go out and get what we want on our own and not have to wait or wonder. We look everything up online and Amazon delivers it a day later. I think that gift cards are a good thing because they can be combined to go buy something you really want, but where is the magic in that? Honestly, the best present is the personal touch. You can tell in a heartbeat someone was thinking of you when you open the gift Christmas morning, and it doesn’t have to be expensive. It is indeed the thought that counts. Perhaps more importantly to me these days, is just being with family.
I’m standing in my garage thinking these thoughts. It all came to me in a rush and honestly, I got a little emotional. Here it is decades after my first Christmas and I’m not that little boy anymore who was so excited he couldn’t sleep; thinking Christmas morning would never come. In my hands is a beat up little red metal cup. I know this cup. Today, I found it on a shelf out in the garage, filled with screws and nails. It is so small my fingertips touch as they wrap around it. The paint is faded and scratched, and the lip has a ding or two, but the red is still there. I turn it over and there are my initials scratched on the bottom. I remember that our grandmother had kept a set of these cups for when we came to visit in Fort Worth. Each of her four grandsons had their very own cup, each a different color, each with their very own initials etched on the bottom.
I think she must have given me the cup on a visit some years later as she cleaned out shelves, or maybe the folks retrieved it and passed it along to us after she was gone. It doesn’t matter. There are sixty years of my life contained in that scratched and dented little cup and as I clean it out and hold it up to the light, I see myself a little boy again and smell the pecan trees in the back yard and see the yellow light glowing on my grandmother’s garage. I hear the church bells down Camp Bowie and the jingle of bells on my brother’s tricycle as he pedals down the sidewalk out front. Me, I’m sitting at the picnic table in the back lawn on a sunny Christmas Day, sipping from that same cup. I have my transistor radio to my ear with the antenna stretched out, thinking how magical it is that songs can come out of the air to my very own ears. All these memories come flooding back as if just yesterday. And they all come from a dented up, nearly but not quite forgotten little red metal cup on a shelf in a garage, long set aside and waiting to be rediscovered this season, this Christmas Day. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all be as children again, at least for a little while, and remember the magic of those mornings? God bless and Merry Christmas to you and yours, and to us all. Family is what it is all about, near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
