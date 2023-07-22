As previously reported, a kitten wandered up to our front gate and spent a couple of weeks stalking grasshoppers before she meandered on down the drive to the house. We fed and watered the varmint and now she won’t go away. So we decided she could stay and named her Nehi, because I had a dream about an orange-colored cat.
Nehi sits at the back porch door and stares in through the glass while Max barks himself hoarse trying to get at the furry little feline. You cannot train a dog to like a cat, or even endure a cat, or use any logic at all when it comes to a cat. Max loses all composure when it comes to that cat. Meanwhile, “Nehi the Unperturbed” acts supremely disinterested and stares at the barking dog through the glass as if watching a boring show on television. I don’t know how they will ever get along. Judy says Nehi will be big enough to swat at the dogs soon, and that will be enough to educate the canine species. We took the cat to town to get examined and doctored and discovered he was a him, not a her, which reminded me of an old joke:
Question: ‘Was the baby boy or girl?’
Answer: ‘I couldn’t tell, it wasn’t wearing any clothes.’
I was standing out on the back porch landing sipping coffee, contemplating humor and the intricacies of herding, sorting, feeding and taming the menagerie of wildlife swarming around the place. Before I let the dogs out for their morning constitutional, I have to put Nehi in the garage with his breakfast and close the door. The dogs come bounding down the steps and sniff here and there before heading to the lawn. They know a cat’s in there, but what they can’t see doesn’t set them off. That is why I have heavy construction paper taped over the bottom two feet of glass on the porch door. Max isn’t tall enough to see over the paper and doesn’t go into a frenzy. Lulu can look over, but she is the silent type and just observes.
Nehi’s in the garage, the cows and donkeys out in the pasture, Petey the cat is across the way in the barn and the dogs are headed to the lawn grass to leave surprises for others to discover. All is in balance. Then the tenuous peace explodes like a firecracker and all sorts of mayhem breaks out. There’s a small armadillo loose in the backyard.
Max and Lulu shift into overdrive and go to tag teaming the armadillo. It’s a smaller fellow, about the size of a submarine sandwich. Maybe that is what the dogs see too, a sandwich. They go absolutely bananas chasing the varmint all through the flower beds and across the grass. I go running for the pool net, planning to nab the intruder. But he disappears down a secret tunnel under the downspout. Max loses interest, but Lulu decides she will dig to China if that’s what it takes to get at the varmint. About this time Judy comes bounding down the steps waving her arms over her head. She thinks the dogs are eating her baby cat. Further, she thinks I did this on purpose, trying some kind of foolish experiment to encourage the two species to get along. So, she’s every kind of agitated and Max is barking like mad while a cloud of dirt flies out between Lulu’s legs as she digs. I’m kind of at a loss as yet, because I can’t find the pool net attachment and Judy is worried about Nehi. Distracted, I kind of raise my voice explaining it’s an armadillo, not a cat. She raises an eyebrow then places both hands on her hips and tells me I had better give both dogs a bath before I let them inside the house. Then she heads back indoors to go pour herself a cup of coffee. It takes a while to distract the dogs, get them cleaned off and returned indoors. After a bit, I catch the armadillo as he’s trying to sneak off and haul him about a mile across a pasture. I grant him a compassionate release with a stern warning. Nehi, meanwhile, comes sauntering out of the garage later as if none of this was his doing. And that was two days ago. I was in the bathroom brushing my teeth when Judy came hustling upstairs and shouted through the door, ‘That armadillo is back and the dogs are chasing it and Nehi is up a tree.’
Standing before the mirror, frozen in mid-brush, I watch as a single silent tear goes trickling down my clean-shaven face. It’s shaping up to be another day in paradise, near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.