One of my traits is a willingness to discuss or debate most anything with anyone, without rancor or sarcasm or temper. Isn’t it odd how some aren’t inclined to return the favor? Reason, rationale and logic in discussions can be a verbal minefield, especially when the participants are men on one side, women on the other.
I was talking to a friend some years ago; a lady friend to be exact, a married Christian lady friend who I had known for a long time. I figured she was just like me in most respects, and I could talk to her without pretense. I wanted to see if she had a different perspective on a life question being a female type person as opposed to my terminal maleness.
My inquisitive nature led me to ask her a question. I figured I’d get an honest and thoughtful answer. My question was this: Why do women wear makeup? When did this behavior begin? I was sincere. It seemed a great deal of time was wasted on this particular activity. I, for one, was glad I wasn’t born a girl to have to go through the whole routine of lipstick, eye shadow, rouge, base, etc. etc. etc. each and every day before I felt presentable to the public. Why did women get into this habit?
My friend, who wore no makeup, asked if it wasn’t kind of flirtatious to ‘gussy up’ out in public, as if trying to impress or attract a man, especially if supposedly happily married. My response was to inquire why a wife would not wear makeup for her husband, the one person on this earth she might want to dress up for. My friend got kind of serious at this point, not liking the direction. She asked if I was trying to trap her into saying something she did not agree with.
So I’m in trouble early on, a normal condition for my everyday interaction with others. I tend to try to talk my way out of it, if I can. So, I went back to the beginning: Why have women, throughout history, worn makeup and perfume and attractive clothing? They have been doing it for a long time. My friend said she supposed it was kind of a mating ritual originally, to enhance the attributes of the one to attract the attention of the other. Ergo, this is why it was unbecoming to go around all made up after being married. Wouldn’t that be sending the wrong message? So, I asked if she was saying it’s ok to attract a mate before marriage, but quit attracting him afterwards? Where was the logic in that?
My friend frowned as I continued: Perhaps that is why Muslim women wear veils and head coverings and floor to ceiling dresses- to keep other men from lusting after them. My friend said she wasn’t a Muslim, but she didn’t want to send the wrong message to other men out there who she wasn’t trying to attract. I asked her if makeup was effective in enhancing a girls features, much the same as a fetching hairdo or a smart outfit? She said it probably was, but was growing increasingly uncomfortable with my ‘interrogation’ as she called it.
I backed off somewhat, but my puzzlement was intact so I plodded on. If makeup enhances and clothes fit nice and hair looks attractive, then why wouldn’t a woman want to fix herself up for her own self? Doesn’t it boost confidence when we look and feel our best? Why do we dress up for church or a party? Perhaps the answer was not in the makeup or the dress, but in how it made you feel? Honestly, I was trying to say wearing makeup was not some sinful thing any more than going around plain and modest was being prudish. I suppose there is always the balance. Men are just as prone to vanity- witness the comb over. We all want to look good for some reason or the other. I was after the reason. My thinking hinged on this: There is nothing inherently wrong with presenting the best side of ourselves, but gets me back to my original question: Why do earth women wear makeup and not earth men? Is it biological or environmental, nature or nurture? I really wanted to know.
My female friend took all this in over the course of a thirty minute conversation during lunchtime. Her final answer to me came in the form of a question: Was I implying she was ugly without makeup? Things got really quiet as she crossed her arms and glared at me. I swallowed my last bit of Dr. Pepper, wiped a bead of sweat off my brow, and ran. Near as I can tell.
