Walking towards the convenience store entry, he saw a couple coming across the parking lot at an angle. They stopped in their tracks and hustled back to their car. He stopped too, wondering what was up. Maybe the store was being robbed. You can’t be too careful. Then the couple returned, smiling. They must have forgotten their money, or their list, something like that. But that was not it. Taped to the store’s entry was a large notice: “MASKS REQUIRED” Aha! They were strapping them on as they returned. He smiled to himself at this new trend- the Mask Memory Turnaround. He then realized he had forgotten his and had to go back to his truck. You see this happening everywhere. It was only a little while ago that masks were encouraged but not mandatory. Then everybody figured the worst was over and guidance from above was sketchy and contradictory, so they quit wearing them. Then came the big resurge and everybody began to wear masks again. It was all hard to keep up with.
In another town, surely not in East Texas, or even this galaxy, back in the day when masks were suggested but not yet ‘mandatory’, this same guy was shopping at a local store. He rounded the corner of an aisle and noticed a typical sweet looking little grandmother type at the other end, bent over and peering at the shelves. She had her mask on and was adding a layer of protection by holding her hand over it as she leaned in close to inspect brands and prices. With her free hand she was pointing at product on the shelves, reading prices and ingredients, he supposed. As he approached, their eyes met. He smiled. Hers grew wide. Then her eyebrows arched and she jumped clean up in the air like somebody stuck her with a hatpin. That gal leaped like a cat does when you catch them by surprise. There was daylight under her feet. He thought to himself that for a granny type lady, she was surprisingly nimble as she disappeared somewhere off in the store. The man figured she had forgotten to turn off the iron back home, or left a baby somewhere, or the car in neutral, something like that. He sauntered down the aisle and continued shopping.
Out of the corner of his eye, the lady reappeared at the other end of the aisle. She may have been elderly, but that gal was like a Ninja; silent, swift, sneaky. He smiled at her as she stood with her arms folded, glaring in his direction. He wondered what was up. He gave her a friendly nod of the head and said hello. She responded sharply, pointing: “You are not wearing a mask!” His hand flew to his face. He had forgotten again.
“Well bless my soul!” He replied with a smile, trying his best to sound friendly and neighborly like Sheriff Taylor of Mayberry: “My apologies! But don’t worry. Doctor Fauci says your mask protects me from you more than you from me. Besides, we are way over six feet apart, more like twenty or more, but I don’t have a tape measure on me. Still, I think we are safe.” She glared back at him, daggers in her eyes, then let out an exasperated ‘Humph!’, turned on her heel and stormed off.
He smiled to himself and remembered that we are only given so many days to live in the sun, and so each is precious and there is always something of value to see or learn, even if it’s only a boring Tuesday out shopping. You just have to find your joy sometimes. In this lady’s case, the man figured she had probably misplaced a lot of joy over the years, at least enough to fill a river barge; maybe two. He smiled again and went on his way.
Meandering towards the registers, he noted Ninja grandma was going up and down other aisles and reacting the same way to anyone not wearing a mask, almost as if on a mission. She spooked a little Spanish lady and her children who flew off like a flock of startled ducks on a pond. The lady was taking it all very seriously, to the maximum extent. Surely, there was nothing wrong with taking precautions. Still, it was difficult for the man to dredge up much sympathy, given her overreaction and general aggressive and condescending attitude towards her fellow mortals. A compassionate person by nature himself, he noted by the wedding band on her finger that she had a husband at one time or the other, perhaps still living. Therefore, even if he couldn’t find much to say for her, he could spend the remainder of the day feeling sorry for him. As so he did. Near as I can tell.
