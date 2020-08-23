One of our more difficult cows meandered deep into the corral and calmly munched cubes from a tub. She was one of the escapees who had jumped out of my trailer a couple of weeks before. The challenge was, therefore, to see if we could catch her again without bloodshed, broken bones, or unnecessary language. Most experienced cow puncher types will tell you catching a cow that has escaped once is twice as hard, and is in fact right next door to impossible without horses, dogs, and artillery. But here we all were, gathered together on a Saturday morning and she had walked into the trap like she owned the place. I eased up behind her with Judy outside the corral, one hand on the trailer’s sliding door, the other on her white stick, peering through the panels quietly watching. I edged up a little closer.
The old cow turned to look past me to her companions outside the corral. They were watching us like it was going to be a gunfight at the OK corral. We were looking side eye at one another, moving ever so slowly, both pretending the other wasn’t paying attention. I took a step closer. Judy cleared her throat. She was warning me to be easy. The cow snorted. I gently raised my white stick, as if a magic wand and held it out wide, a mental trick on cows. They always want to go around the white stick, not through it. Our eyes met. Game on.
It was then I noticed something I hadn’t seen before in cow behavior. A cow trying to get around you will duck her head and try to dive to the left or right. Sometimes she will shake her head and flap her ears. But if you and your white stick present enough of a barrier, they will often turn around and head the other way. But she didn’t do this. I stayed calm and cool. Judy was quietly making soothing noises. What the cow did was this: Her eyeballs jiggled. They didn’t dart left and right, looking for an escape route. She knew I was blocking her exit and it made her eyeballs jiggle left and right about sixty times a second. I had never seen anything like this before. Instinctively, I knew she wasn’t going to turn and run towards the loading chute. She was going to go straight through or over me, white stick or not. I contemplated this for maybe five seconds, or 300 eyeball jiggles. It seemed like five hours. I climbed the fence just as she made her charge and flew past me and out of the corral. Had any gates been in her way, she would have taken them with her. Game over. Last I saw, she was standing away out in the pasture, looking back at me.
So I didn’t get my cow. Such is the life of a gentleman cow puncher. Sometimes you punch the cow, sometimes the cow punches you. I decided to go to Lowes and get supplies for a project I’d been planning. I’d catch her another day, perhaps. You got to have patience sometimes when it comes to cattle or in-laws. As I passed the Sonic, the thought occurred that an Oreo Blast would be the perfect consolation prize after a failed cattle capture. Ice cream comes from milk and milk comes from cows, so I figured it would kind of even the score if I got some kind of satisfaction from a cow. I planned to stop by after Lowes and have the treat on the way home. Of course, I’d have to hide the evidence from Judy, who would never approve of my comfort food relapse.
It was dusk when I left Lowes and walked across the parking lot towards my truck. Up on the hill, the lights came on at Sonic and caught my eye. I know it was wrong of me to lust after something like that, yet there I was, indulging in the sinful desire for ice cream filled with crumbled up Oreo cookies. The heat of the day, the frustration of that cow, combined with my sweet tooth upped my desire for a Sonic Blast to a level that probably violated six of the ten commandments. I didn’t care. The world didn’t have to know, Judy didn’t have to know, nobody had to know but me and Sonic. It was a small indulgence, only a Sonic Oreo Blast. The sun was fully gone now. Sonic drew me like a beacon of orange and red up on the hill. I put the key in the ignition and licked my lips. The starter went ‘click, click, click’. Dead battery. There are eight million stories in the naked city. This has been one of them. Near as I can tell.
