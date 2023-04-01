There’s no way to relate every detail of my experience attending a Tres Dias event last weekend. There are too many. I’ll say here what space permits. Google ‘Tres Dias’ if you desire background information. It is either the greatest event for believers ever conceived, or it is a brazen attempt at brainwashing on a national scale. It all depends on the individual. I’ll try to keep this simple.
Tres Dias is meant to give participants time away from the world in order to refocus their faith and come away better husbands, wives, parents, believers. In that, it has succeeded wildly. The event does have its detractors and I’ll try to be objective about both sides.
It starts when you are taken out to the encampment by your sponsor. Only after they depart do you begin to realize you now have no wheels for the next three days. If I had to go by first impressions, I’d say it was a smart thing to remove the temptation. First off, the last time I lived under these conditions I was 18 and attending basic training in Uncle Sam’s big green machine. Sharing a bunkhouse with a bunch of other recruits was not nearly as thrilling this time around. Next, they ask you to leave your cellphones and watches with your sponsors who then speed away in a cloud of dust, leaving you feeling abandoned and alone, somewhere deep in the Texas outback. As time passed that first evening, I began to see how closely attached I had become to those ‘essentials’. It was then I realized the wisdom of keeping personal vehicles out of reach. I was sorely tempted to become what they call a ‘runner.’ But I somehow endured that first 24 hours away from all I thought I held dear- my comfort zone of habit, mobility, watch and cellphone.
Detractors call such deprivation the beginning attempts at mind control and brainwashing. I guess it could be taken that way, but you can also see the value of laying aside such distractions for a time to focus on why you are there in the first place. If you know me and what I stand for, I think you can take my word for it when I say Tres Dias is an honest attempt to help believers refocus on their walk of faith. It is not some kind of mind control reeducation camp. The format is simple and straightforward; sometimes clunky and unpolished, but in all it attempts, honest and genuine. Still, the experience is not for everyone. They say you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink. You can, however, spook the horse. This is my message.
That first night, I felt spooked and ready to bolt. I knew I couldn’t just slip away because it was a long way from anywhere and I was tired and sleepy, and I didn’t have a ride or a way to call a ride. I didn’t want to let my sponsor down or the others around me, but Lord have mercy, it wasn’t easy. I plotted all night long. The best I could come up with would be to claim I was having a flare up of some dread ailment or other and simply had to get medical attention. One fellow actually did that and I was jealous, but I think he actually was ill, and that made me feel ashamed of myself.
The evening eventually passed but I was still of a mind to vacate. Then I smelled coffee. I figured there was no sense in bailing out before breakfast, so I’d wait a while. I kept hatching new plans as the day dragged on. I hoped such mental exercises would keep me sharp and immune from brainwashing attempts. Oddly, after the first day, I began to pay attention to the message and came to the conclusion the concept hadn’t any ill intent but was meant to give all participants the opportunity to tune out the world and tune in to themselves. Again, time and space limits, but there are no dark secrets to expose, no brainwashing or forced compliance. It is what it is. They do ask participants to hold back on a couple of surprises that might spoil the effect on future attendees.
All in all, I am a better person for the positive experience. Being open minded, I read up as much as I could on other folks impressions, both positive and negative. I suppose how you judge the experience depends on how you approached it. It is voluntary, you can leave if you want, but you are encouraged to see it through, and to quote something they told us every day: “It only gets better!” And it did, near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
