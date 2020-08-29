It’s Friday and I’m sitting here at the kitchen table, sipping coffee, waking up to a new day; scratching where it itches, contemplating life its ownself. Outside, the morning is cool, the sun’s coming up in the East, all is quiet and still and I’m taking a day off, probably the first time I have ever taken a Friday off just to take a day off. There is no trip planned or illness to get over or even Covid enforced isolation. I’m just taking a day off. Over 50 years of working life, this is a first for me, the first step towards what I plan to be a new routine. Judy at home and Margaret at work tell me I will be better for the change. I’m sure they are right and I know it will take time, but I resist change in the most resolute way although I know change is all around me. I’m like the clock that wants to forever keep ticking, not realizing that the clock keeps time, but it does not own time. Time still passes, and though infinite, people are decidedly less so. Time is the key ingredient, is it not?
I follow friends and family on Facebook. Everybody goes on vacations and posts their pictures and impressions, their comings and goings. I enjoy reading about them. But I have not taken a vacation, much less a day off, in a long while. I guess I have been in a rut, as the old folks say. So today is my first day to simply tune out. It will not be a breeze. Judy thinks I ruin it if I worry too much about it; I should just enjoy the break. I will, eventually.
You know what I miss most of all about Friday’s? I miss the bell that let us out of school on Fridays and the feeling of release that washed over each as we flew out the doors. Even more so, I recall the sense of utter freedom on that last Friday before Summer Vacation. It seemed like we had been freed from prison. Fridays. As a general rule of course, every Friday is TGIF for many in the working world. Friday leads to the weekend, fin de semana as those from south of the border say, the end of the week. So, I’m taking a Friday off.
There have been 2,600 Fridays since I entered the workforce, and yet I always remember that happy sense of freedom as we ran down the steps on the last day of school. I suppose we all remember that time when time itself seemed endless; the endless wait for the bell to ring, the endless free time before Monday came and reset the timer for the next Friday.
I don’t know if I will ever retire in the official sense. As a sole-proprietor, I doubt if any of my personality type ever really gives it up entirely. But I do need to take a day now and again and today is the first one. I will probably not handle it too well at first, kind of like I didn’t take to that CPAP mask right off. Everything takes a while to adjust.
My plan is as follows and I’ll go back and read this over later to see how it worked out for Mikey. I plan to take a day off each week, and a vacation or two each year. I am taking Friday off today, but maybe Thursday next week, or Monday, or whatever day presents itself as worthy of the effort or lack thereof.
My how we all march in lock step our working lives! One year stretches into 5 and 5 into 10 and 10 into 50! I really think the only thing worse than playing 24/7 is working 24/7. There has to be a balance. I think I have been out of balance for a while now. In all things, moderation is key. I know I need the breather. But there’s still gas in my tank. I just want to enjoy the ride a bit more and worry and fret and stress a little less. Honestly, I feel guilty somewhat for taking a day off. That’s probably part of my problem and the reason Judy and Margaret are on me about this. Judy wants more of me at home, and Margaret wants less of me at work. That’s not such a bad deal, is it?
Anyhow, here I am on a Friday, in my vacation shorts and tee-shirt, glancing at the clock as the hour nears 8:00am. Judy just came downstairs all cheerful and happy, acting like it’s just another day, but I know she is watching me. Near as I can tell.
