I have been studying genealogy for some time now. I guess we all want to know where we come from because it might help knowing where we are going. Right now, in America, it seems we are all headed for hell in a handbasket or somewhere mighty close.
My more recent biological ancestors were Caucasian. I looked up the word Caucasian, which turns out is just a fancy but inaccurate way of saying ‘white’. The description is meant to label people from the Caucasus Mountains area of the European continent. This area is in modern day Russia. I am not Russian. I think the idea was to give fair skinned humans a general origin and maybe the Caucasus mountains of central Europe were the most general. Further research has shown my DNA as mixed but much of it can be traced to Ireland.
I doubt if I took a vacation to Ireland any of the natives would recognize me or invite me to family reunions. We are all too far removed, generationally, to be familiar in that way. However, we do share common traits, principally general skin tone, eye color, hair, size and shape, etc. Does this make me Irish? If we go back all the way to humanity’s earliest roots, I am told all humans originated in Africa and spread outwards. Does that make me African, since it’s my base race, or am I Irish, or is it better to set aside all the ingredients in my DNA and simply identify myself as American? It seems we have to choose so this is what I’m doing, trying to pick a racial identity that best defines what I am and who I am.
The indigenous Irish didn’t speak English as their first language, but Irish. The English crown did not have much sympathy or empathy with the natives. By the time all those King Henry’s and James’ and Edwards began to congregate, it was determined the Irish were entirely too barbarous and Catholic to be of any use to the crown. As such, being difficult to tame, the English shipped thousands of Scotch folks to Ireland and gave them land, principally in the northern area called The Ulster Plantation, thus intending to displace and eventually replace the natives. The Irish language was outlawed, their land was confiscated, the men made servants and the women breeding stock. Scots from Scotland are cousins of all Caucasians, but a more English friendly tribe. Today, their descendants are called Scotch-Irish. When did this label become popular? After the first couple hundred years of assimilation in Ireland, the Scots began to call themselves Irish. Many immigrated to the Americas over the years seeking opportunity and religious freedom. The native Irish Catholics followed later, fleeing poverty, oppression, and the potato famine. They were generally the impoverished working-class country folk of Ireland. The Irish who had been in America for decades looked down their snooty noses at the poor dirt farmer Irish and began to call themselves Scotch-Irish so polite and sophisticated folks could tell the difference and not associate them with these Irish clods. I found newspaper articles from the 1870s with less than flattering caricatures of the Irish immigrant. They were described as a brutish and dishonest people. One political cartoon depicted an Irish man who was drawn to resemble an ape in a chair, holding a stick. He was identified as: Mr. G. O’rilla. Charming. Google it if you like.
From the 1840s to the 1890s, tens of thousands of these native Irish came to America. So many came, in fact, that ‘real Americans’ got tired of seeing them. Newspaper want ads regularly added this admonition at the bottom: “No Irish need apply.” So common was this practice that it became popular to simply substitute the acronym ‘N.I.N.A’. Welcome to America.
At the end of the day, we are all defined by something. I don’t think racial origins are the most descriptive. I would say, looking at history and events of today, that the best way to describe someone is this: We are all mixtures of good and bad, foolishness and wisdom, kindness and cruelty, education and ignorance. Most of what defines us will come down to personal choice. The atoms that make up your body are the same atoms as every human has. If observed from a distance, a visitor from another galaxy would have to say we are fundamentally alike. Some are darker, some are lighter, some are short, some are tall and some are in between, but in almost every important way, we are identical and interchangeable. Rather than define or judge by skin color, it might work better to judge by the content of character. In that, I think many of us have a similar dream. Near as I can tell.
