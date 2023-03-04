One of the hardest things to do is accept personal responsibility for personal behavior. I suppose it’s a normal human reaction, the need to explain and rationalize, to protect ego, to live with ourselves. We are all human.
I have hired and fired people over the years. I have been fired. I know what it feels like. I didn’t like it at all. Early on, my aim became avoiding ever being in that embarrassing situation again. Eventually, I decided to go out on my own. Whether I succeeded or failed would be on me. Self-employment can be a tough row to hoe, as the old saying goes and it’s not for everyone. Many were the days I questioned my resolve, my judgement, even my sanity. For the first ten years or so, given the time I dedicated to self-employment, I figure I was probably making something around 30 cents an hour. That is probably closer to the truth than I might like to admit. Too dumb to quit, I endured, I learned and I’m still here.
I was thinking on these lines as my mind drifted back over the years. Today, I have the best group of people around me I’ve ever had. They are more like family than employees. I suspect mutual respect and dedication has helped create a stable group of trustworthy souls to share the journey with me. I couldn’t do it without them. But I have gone through some real stinkers over the years.
When I was younger, I was pretty quick to fire someone when they deserved it, and not look back. I thought that everyone had my work ethic. I felt back then if I had to do the work I was paying them for, why should I keep them around? I would just save the expense and aggravation and do it myself. I might have had a bit more temper in those days, too.
Somewhere in the middle of my career, I learned that in order to grow, I had to have help. I simply couldn’t do it all myself. That caused me some sleepless nights when I began to realize having or being an employee wasn’t a solitary enterprise; our time together affected everything, the business, themselves and most especially, our families. I also came to the conclusion not everyone had the same ambition I had or the same goals. My job in the middle years was to be a good coach, to encourage when necessary, correct when required, fire as a last option. I used to tell errant employees I wasn’t looking for a way to get rid of them, I was looking for a way to keep them.
Today, it’s a different me. I recognize I need younger and more energetic and nimble-minded folks to do the physical work as well as the technical. My job is to provide a stable framework everyone can depend on and flourish in. They couldn’t do it without my contribution, and I couldn’t do it without their dedication and desire to cooperate. It works both ways.
My memory goes back to the day I fired a certain young man who could never quite rise up to the challenge of simply being honest, reliable, or moderately dedicated to his job. I overheard him telling another employee that he sure wasn’t going to do be doing this crummy job for a career. Well, I didn’t like some of my jobs either, back in the day. The difference between me and this fellow was that I did not disrespect my employer by slacking off and still think I deserved a paycheck. I was always looking ahead. Even if I didn’t like what I was doing at the time, I tried to do my best and learn a little something for my next job. There’s more to a job, and to life, than a paycheck.
This boy was lazy and immature, barely trustworthy. I watched him doing what I had warned him about time and time again. Finally, I had enough, and brought him in to let him go. He couldn’t believe it. He blustered and flustered and argued. I will always remember one comment he blurted out to me, “Nobody likes you!” I couldn’t help but laugh out loud. Nowhere in the last hour had he owned up to or apologized for any of the things I brought to his attention. He simply refused to take personal responsibility for a single one of the documented examples I presented him. All he could come up with was a sideways, childish outburst, “Nobody likes you!” I smiled as I answered, “Probably not son, but you’re still fired.” Looking back, I wonder how that young man fared as he grew older. Hopefully, he grew wiser. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
