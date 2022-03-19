It was a sunny and warm day, hinting of Spring. The beautiful blue expanse of sky above was free of clouds as far as I could see in any direction. I got to thinking how the skies over Ukraine were just as blue, perhaps, but filled with Russian jets screaming past, cruise missiles being launched, cluster bombs dropping, helicopters swarming like a plague of locusts. A free sky is all the more precious when you consider how it must feel to know there is no escape from violence and death for those below when even the heavens can rain fire and destruction. The Russians are turning Ukraine into rubble. Will there be anything left of this nation after Putin ‘liberates’ it?
The people of Ukraine posed no threat. They attacked no one. Putin holds power in his hands and paranoia in his heart, a deadly combination. He cannot accept a free people at his borders. Having a peaceful, democratic neighbor seems such an odd logic to attack until we realize that IS the logic. Freedom threatens every despot. Only a madman would destroy something to say he owns it. What it there to gain but a land laid waste, populated by a people who will hate you to a thousand generations? This is insane. Who besides the brave Ukrainians will stand up to this man?
Putin wants to rebuild the old USSR, to have Ukraine once again under the banner of the Russian collective. The irony of all this is Putin’s brand of strength through unity poses far more danger to life and limb for Ukraine than any other outside threat anywhere. He is the wolf who declares himself guardian of the sheep.
We could say it’s none of our concern, none of our business. But it is, like it or not. Just because Putin is murdering men women and children we do not know in a distant country once attached to the USSR does not make it any less murder. Murder is murder. These people did nothing to threaten Russia unless freedom itself were the threat. And it is. It is a threat to Putin’s iron fisted rule.
Most folks have a sense of fair play. When a bully attacks a weaker opponent, it is bad enough. But when that bully employs violence to the level of overkill, it shows plainly enough there is little use in counting on basic decency or fair play. Who would say: “I don’t want to get involved?” We are involved. We cannot help but be involved. We are human.
Putin threatens dire consequences if anyone intervenes. Nobody wants war but murder on a barbaric and national scale is going on before our eyes. Will this stop at Ukraine? If Putin is so worried about a buffer state to protect Russia, what happens if Ukraine is again forced inside Russian borders? Then, the buffer states would be former Warsaw Pact nations like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria. These countries were once dominated by the USSR. Wouldn’t Putin want to control them again? Isn’t NATO a threat to him? What are we to do? Where is the line drawn in the sand?
The world cannot sit idly by and watch an unfair beating and not try, at the very least, to level the playing field; to do something that gives the victim a fighting chance.
The free world should provide every weapon at their disposal, every sanction, every means available to help these innocent people defend themselves. They are a free people and a free nation, for now. And they are calling for our help. Doesn’t their right to life and liberty count more than Putin’s ‘right’ to destroy them? Ukrainians are outnumbered 10 to 1. They did not threaten anyone. Their courage should be an inspiration to all humanity. These brave people are fighting for their land, their families, their national identity. Where any fight and die for freedom, they fight and die for all of us. We should help them in any way we can. We cannot be cowed by threats of escalation. Helping with self defense is not escalation, it is human decency. We did not start this, but it’s in our power to stop it. No matter the cost, no matter the threat, no matter how unpleasant the reality, tyrants have to be confronted where we find them else tyrants will rule everywhere. Do we seek a future world based on fear or freedom? No matter how powerful, nobody owns the land or the sky or the soul; nobody but God. Near as I can tell.
