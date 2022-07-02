Women, wives especially, have a modern Intel microprocessor for a brain, constantly sifting information, looking for patterns, possibilities, connections. Compare this with a man’s brain; an abacus not requiring any update since 10,000 B.C. That is my message.
Work was coming at him from every direction. The phone rang and rang and employees came and went and the whole place was a blur of activity. Decisions had to be made on the spot that would affect the whole day, for better or worse. It was barely controlled chaos mixed in with general mayhem. More and more, the man felt overwhelmed, overloaded. This was madness, not multitasking. He longed for the old days when all he had to worry about was strapping on his tool belt and heading out the door.
On this day, critical supplies were sitting marooned on a parts store counter in the next county. He figured he would have to drive over there himself and fetch them so his crew could finish the job. But it was his regular Wednesday lunch club meeting and he hated to miss. It looked like this would be one of those days as he jumped in his truck and headed out. His cellphone rang before he was a mile down the highway. It was his wife. She wanted to meet downtown for lunch. He reminded her it was club day Wednesday but he had to skip lunch anyway because because he was on a trip to the supplier. At this point, he was more than a little overloaded, mainly because of that abacus for a brain. His wife heard the distraction in his voice, rolled her eyes, and told him to never mind. Thus ended the call.
Five minutes later, the supplier called to tell him they had a driver on the way with the parts, so he didn’t have to spend half the day chasing them. That was good news. He turned around and headed back in.
With that distraction removed, he made his regular stop at the post office and then dropped by the barber for a trim. While the barber snipped away, he realized he had time to make his club meeting after all, so he went there next. Back at the office later, he relieved his secretary who headed off to her lunch and errands. It was a typical whirlwind business day and the man was worn out by the end of it, but not so tired he couldn’t arrange to meet his wife for early supper before they headed home.
At the restaurant, the couple sat talking about nothing in particular, unwinding and relaxing as they waited for their meal. She casually asked him who at his club might own a truck identical to his. This was her Intel processor working, letting him know his lunchtime tale of skipping the meeting had inconsistencies. Thinking no deeper than his abacus brain would allow, he cheerfully filled her in on how he was able to make the meeting despite all the obstacles. Then he sat back with a stupid grin as if it was but a small matter. This is where husband’s abacus and wife’s Intel microprocessor diverged in size, scope, and computing power. He appeared to be up to nothing. She had no idea why he might mislead her about his lunch plans unless there was more to the story than he was telling. Typically, a man on a mission of deception will say he was somewhere he was not, to cover where he really was and didn’t want the wife to know. But this was opposite and created a ripple in the space time continuum. Why would he not want her to know he was really at his boring club meeting after all? It made no sense to her analytical mind but he didn’t act like he’d been ‘caught’, sitting across from her with that dumb smile on his face, crunching on yet another chip dipped in salsa.
Away late in the evening relaxing in his recliner, the husband muted the television. Scratching at his forehead, he remarked that it was out of the way for her to have spotted his truck at the club meeting. He asked his darling wife if it was just a coincidence or had she been fact been checking up on him. Caught slightly off guard by this rare display of perception, she casually answered she just happened to be passing through that side of town. He felt uneasy somehow but couldn’t really say why. But that’s about as far as his abacus brain could take him, and the commercial was over, so he let it go. The wife, meanwhile, went back to her crossword puzzle and after a pause, quietly smiled to herself. And that’s the difference. Near as I can tell.
