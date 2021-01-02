It took Judy two or three days later than me to come down with the COVID-19. The obvious conclusion is that I must have had it first and gave it to her. This is an important distinction. It means it’s all my fault and something I inflicted upon her, not with malice aforethought necessarily, but obvious gross neglect for her safety and well-being. I smile saying that, and mean it as a humorous comment, but my loving blonde spouse is less than amused. She is miserable.
Local hospitals are running out of room. This virus is really sweeping through East Texas on its second wave. What the nurses say is this: If you have the milder COVID-19, then just go home and isolate yourself for a couple of weeks. Drink lots of liquids, take Tylenol. If it gets worse, then we will see if you need to be hospitalized. That is the recommended treatment. This does not sit well with the blonde patient cohabiting with me in our house of pain. She needs to know the entire medical world is on standby and available 24/7, even if not required, kind of like a fire department or the Maytag Man. I try to explain that this is why they call it a pandemic, it’s everywhere and overwhelming, and we should feel blessed that our symptoms aren’t worse than they are. She is not amused, and tells me with grim confidence that the Chinese purposely and maliciously released this virus on the world to get revenge on President Trump and his tariffs. I scoff, but she is convinced. Turning in her chair, she arches an eyebrow and asks why I would take the word of the Chinese or the Russians over our own President? I have no answer, and try to back out of the conversation, and the room.
Then she starts in on all the collusion theories floated about during the recent political season. I tell her she can’t believe everything she hears on the news or reads on the internet. “Humph!” she exclaims dismissively, and turns the volume up on the television. She has now taken to calling me ‘The Russian’ under her breath and refers to me in the third person. I think COVID-19 isolation has induced some sort of cabin fever hysteria but I keep such theories to myself. I am not as dumb as I look.
Neither of us has fever. Judy’s sense of taste and smell are almost gone, one of the sure signs of the virus. Too, we are both rather beat down with little symptoms. I feel like I played touch football for the first time in twenty years yesterday, and every muscle in my body is killing me today.
Judy swears she has an unrelated to COVID-19 infection that requires treatment, but the clinic says that besides the virus, she is clear of other maladies. She is not convinced. We have done the research, and all indications are that there are many symptoms of COVID-19 that are not common to everyone, and her perceived side infection may be one of those. She says she has guzzled water to ward off dehydration to the point that the thought of swallowing another ounce makes her ill. She also claims to have a real sensitivity to light, especially the sun. I jokingly suggest that sensitivity to light and fear of water could mean she is turning into a vampire. She does not laugh as she goes around the house closing blinds. I think I will abandon my attempts to deflect her discomfort with humor. It isn’t working. Besides, she might really be turning into a vampire.
Just now, she sat up in her chair and decided that since she had consumed all that water, the clinic probably missed any other infections because her system was so diluted. She is absolutely convinced of this. Not wanting to be lumped in with the Chinese or Russians any more, and fearful of falling asleep with a vampire in the house, I agree, and congratulate her on the diagnosis. So goes our first week of shared isolation. I wonder aloud if forced quarantines like this ever lead to divorce. Judy responds: “Divorce? No. Murder? Yes.” Then she asks if I have any more Russian humor I’d like to inflict on her. I say nothing. Thank God for Blue Bell, it’s the only medication we both agree on. I head off to the kitchen to fix us up a couple of doses so I can surprise her. The Blue Bell is gone. Somebody, likely a vampire, has eaten every bite. Near as I can tell. (PS: This was written three weeks ago. We are both recovered now and free of the COVID. We are also still married; so far.)
