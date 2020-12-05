I used to think grocery shopping was for the women folk, same as cooking and cleaning and dancing backwards. I used to. I have been schooled. It has taken a while to get enlightenment through my thick skull but it’s true- you can teach old dogs new tricks, you just have to wait until they quit barking. I am that old dog.
Men everywhere groan when the wife calls and tells us to pick up milk or bread or a stick of butter from the grocery on our way home. It may not be a big deal to them, but do they realize this is the last thing on any man’s mind at the end of a long day? Shouldn’t they have planned better? Why can’t they get up and go to town themselves? After all, what is stopping them? They don’t have to cook dinner until 5:00. All that they have to do to wash clothes is toss them in the machine, add detergent, and go on their merry way. Women have all the time in the day and the freedom to accomplish many similar simple tasks, so why in the world is it so imperative that I am required to win the bread and then go pick it up besides? Such is the flawed logic of the Neanderthal mind.
My new bride was pretty, she was blonde, she had blue eyes and she smelled nice. I liked the way she walked, talked, dressed, and grocery shopped. Above all of this she had that one attribute I found irresistible – a job. In an early division of financial responsibility, she paid for the groceries and all I had to do was eat them and go off and take a nap. As the years passed, she eventually began to call in her little ‘on your way home’ lists. At first, while love was still new and passions high, I would indulge her. I’m very noble that way. Then, after about a decade or so, I began to suspect I had been tricked by love into believing it was my duty to run errands before I came home, and feel guilty if I acted less than enthusiastic. It was the same on other matters. She acquired dogs, cats, cattle and donkeys without my input or opinion then expected me to feed and water the menagerie on a regular basis whether they needed it or not. And it all came in baby steps, a steady progression of responsibility that has befallen, belabored, and burdened me from that first day until this.
I said all that to say this: We have now been married just under a hundred years, and I know what is expected of me. I don’t have to be told. I leave my shoes on the back porch so I don’t track dirt in on her clean floors. I put my clothes in the hamper instead of throwing them on the floor and hang up what I plan to wear again. If I finish first, I put the dishes in the sink after supper. I take the dogs out in the morning and let them back in, clean out their water bowl and feed them their rations. When the rations fail, I buy more and keep all the containers full and ready. It is the same with all hereabouts; she creates the wonderland; I am the mechanic that keeps it going.
I was shocked at first, but it’s true: We all have responsibilities and I am finally content with mine. I have grown.
So, Monday before I came home, I didn’t have to wait for a call from my beloved to know we were low on milk. I stopped by Brookshire’s on my way without being told. I got her favorite brand, and noticing that there were only two more ½ gallons on the nearly empty shelf, got them both. On the way to the checkout, I thought I’d surprise her with some treats she likes, frozen Yasso Greek yogurt bars. They are quite good, actually. I noticed that there were just a few boxes left, so I bought them all. Nothing is too much for my precious. I imagined the smile of happiness on her face when I surprised her with my thoughtfulness.
When I got home, she was surprised, I should say, and then she laughed. I wondered what was so dang funny. I found out. She had decided to go to the store herself and save me the trouble. She had gone half an hour before I did. The refrigerator was filled with milk and the freezer with yogurt bars. We had cleaned out two whole shelves of stock. We will be having Yasso yogurt milkshakes twice a day for the next month. Near as I can tell.
