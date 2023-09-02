On a street corner in Concordia, Kansas stands a statue in dark bronze, one of several around the small town of 5000, each depicting similar themes. You can see this one on your left as you head north on Highway 81 at the 6th Street intersection. The statue is of a matronly woman holding the hand of a little girl. The woman is standing tall and straight. She’s wearing a large flowery hat and her dress is of the early 20th century style, conservative and plain. It reaches almost to her ankles. She is standing tall and straight-backed, as if to indicate a no-nonsense kind of personality. Her free right arm and hand lie close to her side in a formal pose, reminding me of the way we are supposed to stand when reciting the pledge of allegiance. The lady is obviously guiding the little girl to something- maybe across the street, maybe to school.
The little girl with bare legs holds the older woman’s hand, not tightly, not loosely, not playfully; more like obediently. But there is a smile on her face. The overall impression is that the lady is leading her young charge.
I don’t know exactly how to properly describe why this statue on this corner affected me so. Here we were in Kansas, far from any coast, far from any national border, deep in the heartland; the middle part of America that was not so long ago the frontier of a new nation, a nation growing westward. In my mind, I saw the woman walking the girl down a board sidewalk in a frontier town of dusty streets, stagecoaches, cowboys on horseback, saloons and stables. It seemed she stood resolute with the child, as if she represented civilization itself, wielding a strange power greater than the wildness and disorder of the early pioneers first attempts at civilization. In her erect posture and especially that arm held straight down, she stood for schools and churches and hospitals and order and industry. People who are afraid hold their hands out for protection from what is coming. Or you can see fear in their faces. This lady was dressed like a proper lady and showed no fear. Or maybe she didn’t want the little girl to see any fear or hesitation. It was such an impressive statement that it touched me. It felt like courage.
I found out that from 1854 to 1929, abandoned children, homeless children, abused or neglected children, all orphans of one description or the others were part of an early foster child relocation program. The effort came to be called “The Orphan Trains.” An entire industry based on these orphan trains was set up to relocate these unfortunate little souls westward. Rather than being confined to institutions, the idea was to send them away from the crowded and impersonal cities. In the heartland, local advocates could watch over them until suitable foster parents could be found. Hopefully, they would then have a better chance to grow up as productive citizens, taking part in the taming of the west and of America. It was thought far better to place them outside an instruction rather than inside.
The subject of the statue I saw was Anna Laura Hill, 1878-1963. If you wish, look her up online. She was a lifelong advocate for the safe and proper placing of ‘her children.’ Never married, with no children of her own, Anna devoted her adult life to her mission, finding proper homes for every child she could help in the great relocation. She worked in the program until its end in 1929.
In its day, the rail program relocated something like 200,000 children westward. The last were sent out in 1929 when decreased demand and better conditions had been established in eastern cities.
To me, the statue was powerful because there was no six-gun strapped around Anna Hill’s waist. She wasn’t holding a rifle in her arms or wearing a badge. What she had was determination. Miss Anna represented to me the will to survive, the desire to thrive, to give ‘her children’ the means and skills to one day prosper and lead a productive life despite the despair and poverty they had been born into.
It was not a painless or always perfect and successful mission. The program had its detractors and had its share of missteps. But it was a start and it was aimed at helping rather than hurting. In my mind’s eye, Miss Anna Laura Hill in her flowery hat and matronly dress was not leading the little girl to school or to church or even across the street. She was leading her young charge to the future. Maybe that’s why the timid little girl has a hopeful smile on her face. Near as I can tell.
