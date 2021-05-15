As is our morning ritual, the wife and I were out on the back porch having a cup of coffee. The first rays of warm, yellow sunlight beamed through the tree line and into the back yard. Hints of steam rose from water down at the pond. Birds were beginning to stir and chirp and flit about. As we sat and quietly talked, we noticed that the effects of the recent ice storm were fading. Trees were getting their leaves back and the grass was thick and green. Flowers in their beds seemed to be yawning and stretching in the morning light, healthy and growing, colorful and bright. We have been blessed with a really beautiful and comfortable homeplace here in the Oakwood outback. And it only took 25 years.
We had a work crew out here doing something or the other a while ago. I overheard one of them mention to the other that if he had a place like ours, he would never want to leave. Usually, folks are simply surprised that people in the country have running water and electricity. They aren’t prepared for a nice place in such an out of the way location. That’s called life in the country, and we love it.
As is so often true, others sometimes only see the end result of that 25 years, and wish they had the same. People can become a bit envious, even jealous. Maybe that’s the way the world is today. Everybody wants what the other fellow has but don’t see or aren’t willing to invest the 25 years it took to get there.
As I think on this subject, I realize it actually took more than 25 years. First, I had to complete my education. Then I had to get a job and keep a job. Then I had to have the inclination, ambition, and ability to work towards getting a place of my own. Lastly, I had to have a partner who shared my thoughts and dreams. God blessed me with a mate like that. Her career and income and shared values led up to the ability to buy land in the first place, and spend the next 25 years improving it. Life is like a pyramid: The foundation takes a lot of planning, material, and labor but if you do it right and stay at it, it gets easier and more stable as you go up. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither is a career, or a home or a life.
Many pine for what they don’t have rather than appreciating what they do, and time is a factor. There does come a day when the exits are closer than the entrances and even the slowest of us recognize that age has replaced youth, and limbs ache and ailments pester and memory gets sketchier and the naps are longer. Hopefully, we all have built up enough over the years to live comfortably in the autumn of our lives, and haven’t wasted the years jumping from one thing to another.
So, I said all this to say this: When others see what someone else has, they have a choice to make; whether to see and appreciate the effort, diligence and time it took to achieve something, or to be envious and want what they did not build. Human nature guarantees this. People will want what another has and not be able to envision in his or her mind all the work and years it took to build up to what they see before them. They only see the end result and desire the same for themselves, and right now. Sometimes they want to learn how it is done so they can do it themselves, and sometimes they think other’s achievements were somehow undeserved or ill-gotten. Other times, they just want to take what is not theirs, convinced they were somehow cheated out of their slice of the pie. Well, buck up buttercup, here comes the moral: Life ain’t fair. Live right, make good decisions, trust the good Lord above. Enjoy it best you can, come what may. And also realize it can all vanish like smoke. Place your priorities not on things but on values and you will likely have a good share of both.
I do truly wish everyone could be happy with what life has given them and make the best of it. In the largest sense, it’s up to each of us and the choices we make as we go along. Most folks are too busy trying to make a living to worry about what somebody else has. I have lived long enough to know what it took to get where I am now and where you will be then. And at this moment, I just need another cup of coffee. Near as I can tell.
