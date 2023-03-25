I entered the showroom of an out-of-town outdoor lawn equipment dealer. The theme seemed to be green and yellow. A large pair of glass double doors swooshed closed behind me. Silence and cool air greeted my arrival. It took a minute to spot any movement, but common sense told me there were bound to be employees around somewhere. I finally spotted three of them at the parts counter. I hadn’t seen them at first because they were sitting behind huge flat screen monitors. Nobody greeted me. The door hadn’t dinged or otherwise noted my entrance. I felt like an orphan; alone and forsaken. I didn’t even get that generic welcome employees sometimes mumble to nobody in particular when a customer enters. Hoping for the best, I pressed on, aiming for the middle fellow of three behind the parts counter. He seemed completely engrossed in the monitor. Lord knows he wasn’t looking my way. I said hello. Like a great silent owl, he rotated his head my direction and raised his eyebrows. I took that for a “How can I help you?” look, but I might have been mistaken. It could also have been a “What the heck do you want?” look.
I informed him a very necessary part to my top of the line green and yellow mower had rattled loose and I wanted to buy or order an official factory replacement. He looked at me without expression. Then ever so slowly, his head cocked to one side. I took that as a “I’ll need a bit more information” look but it might have been he had just passed gas and couldn’t help bragging about it. Anyhow, I rattled off the make and model. He went back to tick-tacking on his keyboard, immersed again in the large computer screen. After a while the tick-tacking stopped. In complete radio silence, the lad turned and shuffled off, disappearing into the vast and shadowy depths of the parts department. Time passed while I admired the showroom like a weary cowboy with his back to the bar, looking over a saloon. Then, just as I’d almost given up all hope, figuring I’d been abandoned or he’d been kidnapped, the lad returned. He laid a part down on the counter. It was in a little green and yellow plastic bag. I picked it up and turned it over in my hand. It didn’t look anything like what I was after, not even remotely close.
With an apologetic smile, I mentioned this discrepancy to the parts lad who I now suspected was a mute or mime in training. His expression remained passive as I tried to explain the difference. In answer, he turned the computer around on the counter and showed me the exploded view on the parts page. The part indicated looked exactly like what I wanted, but the one he had brought out was way different. The lad looked at the parts number on the bag and part number on the computer screen. They matched. He shrugged. Then ensued a period of uncomfortable silence as I tried to wait him out, hoping he might say or do something to prove he wasn’t a zombie.
I kept smiling but it was starting to hurt. Tired of the standoff, I blinked first. I gently asked him if he was sure about the part number. He pointed again at the exploded parts photo, and then at the part he’d laid on the counter. Everything matched up perfectly but for the actual part. Apparently, I was being stubborn, the only participant unwilling to be satisfied with two out of three. There came yet another long period of awkward silence.
After a while, I asked him if this was it. Was this how our relationship ended, how we broke up? Was there anything anyone could say or do or suggest that might rekindle his sense of curiosity? Was there any hope we could together find a workable solution to this odd predicament? He just sat there expressionless, occasionally sucking at his teeth. I turned to leave. On the way to my truck, I spotted an identical model mower on the lot. I took a cell phone shot of the same part on the mower. I walked back inside and showed him the photo, I suppose to see if it might jump start some sort of positive reaction from him. He just looked at me and turned the monitor my way again and pointed to the part on the screen. As I was trying to decide between stabbing or strangling him, the clock on the wall struck twelve. As the last note faded, he smiled happily and said: ‘lunch time’ then left me alone there at the counter. This is a true story, mostly anyway, near as I can tell.
