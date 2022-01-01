Everywhere I go around our little town, it seems new people have been added to the old, and they are everywhere. I guess it’s a sign of progress, proof Palestine will grow even more in 2022. If you chance to be out on the south loop about five o’clock most days, the line of traffic can stretch from Crockett Road all the way down past Walmart and up the hill to the new hospital. We have a lot of folks in town now. At red lights, I sometimes count the number of cars passing through the intersection before it’s my turn. Back in the day, it might be five or ten. I would say the average now is around twenty-five. The number is rising, we are growing. Palestine is jumping with energy. Forward thinking and planning have a lot to do with success and we are blessed to have had so many good leaders. And, we are further blessed to have been kind of off the beaten path between Houston and Dallas. We have kept much of our small town appeal and identity rather than being flattened, defined or dissected by I-45.
It doesn’t seem so long ago Walmart expanded into a new super center. Then came Office Depot, and Lowes, and Hobby Lobby and Tractor Supply, and the list goes on. Of course, these arrivals seem Johnny come lately to the folks who once did most all their shopping downtown or took their broken arms and other ailments to the old Memorial Hospital on South Sycamore.
Time marches on. New folks hop on the moving pathway while older ones step off into eternity. This new year, I recall a few who have and marvel how quickly they pass from our collective memory. I suppose it is just that crazy thing called life. The spotlight shines on us and our enterprises for a time, then moves on.
Those who came before, who laid the groundwork for the future, shouldn’t be forgotten so soon, becoming just names and dates on a gravestone or faded memories in some dusty history book. That’s why we name things for people we want remembered. That’s why there is a monument down by the railroad tracks near the old depot location honoring Frank Sawyer, “Palestine’s best liked citizen.” It’s also why Loop 256 is named after Judge Bascom Bentley or why Reagan Park honors John H. Reagan or Davey Dogwood Park recognizes its benefactor M.A. Davey. We memorialize when we remember, and these I mention are but a few.
I wanted to take this time to recall former mayor Johnnie Herrington. His son Bob was a close friend of mine and mayor himself, but it is Johnnie I want to speak about today. There was a time when I was offered the job of ghostwriter for his autobiography. For this reason or that it never quite got done and the matter was eventually dropped. Still, I learned a lot about him as we talked over the years.
I can only mention a few of his accomplishments without taking up too much space. He was a WWII Veteran, a successful businessman and investor, and as Mayor, instrumental in getting Nasa’s Balloon Base facility located here when Lyndon Johnson wanted it elsewhere. And of course Mr. Herrington was a champion of civil rights during a time when such matters were far less popular.
These memories float around in my mind as I go about my daily routine, especially as I drive past the court house on my way to the post office or circle the loop on other errands. Folks like Johnnie Herrington shaped the future of our town, a leader with vision.
The specific memory I have of him comes whenever I chance to drive under the railroad tracks near Reagan Park. I am told there used to be only a narrow street going under. The increase in traffic during the late 50’s and early 60’s led to a need for a widening of that underpass. I believe they first tried making it one way under if going towards Reagan Park, and up and over if you were headed towards the courthouse. Johnnie had to fight and manipulate and urge and push to get a second passage near the first so traffic in both directions could go under. He finally did and we no longer have that bottleneck or trains to contend with when headed towards downtown on Crockett Road. These days, whenever I am asked for directions, I grin as I tell them to be sure and take the “Johnnie Herrington Memorial Underpass”. It’s not named that at all of course, but it’s one of my ways of remembering his contribution to Palestine. Near as I can tell.
