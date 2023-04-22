We went downtown to take in the Dogwood Trails festivities and parade. Judy was scheduled to help out at a nearby antique store and so I was left to wander around on my own for a while. Before the parade, I drifted along through the crowds, browsing booths and speaking with folks I knew here and there; just taking in the atmosphere. I’m sure days like this are celebrated much the same in small towns all across our country.
A little while before the parade kicked off, folks began to make their way to either side of the parade route. Children in strollers were wheeled up close by their parents, teens jostled and joked, and old folks like me lay back behind the front ranks and take it all in. It’s a wonderful and homey sense of belonging, a slice of Americana. I always find something new to appreciate.
Craning my neck and leaning out a little, I could see all the way down Avenue A, past where it dips and on up the hill to where the parade was to begin at the distant courthouse. Just before it started, you could hear sirens winding up and horns honking in the distance. The crowd quieted in anticipation. It’s too bad no marching band made this parade. I always enjoy the approaching clatter of drumsticks keeping time on metal rims.
Just as the front ranks of the parade snaked around the courthouse and paused before dropping down the hill, there came a loud voice shouting out in the relative quiet. It was a man marching up the empty street, blocks ahead of the parade, shouting at the top of his lungs, preaching fire and brimstone and handing out pamphlets. His loud voice echoed up and down the street. I did not recognize the man but you sure couldn’t help but hear him. Then he had passed by and I heard him no more.
I guess what I was left wondering here is the general appropriateness of choosing that very moment to make a congregation out of a crowd who thought they had come to see a parade, not hear a sermon. The roadway had not been cleared for his benefit, but he took advantage of the opportunity. Maybe he considered himself a modern-day John the Baptist, a voice crying out in the wilderness? Lord knows we all need to hear the word, but did he really need to take advantage of the situation to get the word out in such a fashion?
I appreciate anyone who tries to lead others to salvation. I suppose what I don’t particularly agree with in this instance was how he chose to get the word out. This did not seem to me to be the appropriate venue.
On the one hand, I have to give the man credit for his commitment and his courage. On the other, a parade is in and of itself a simple demonstration of community unity and pride, with common sense rules of participation. To my mind, taking advantage of and using an innocent parade to deliver this message at this time was uncalled for. I asked around for other’s opinions and the results were pretty much the same as mine.
Something about the whole episode did not sit right with me. I know we all need to hear the message and get our hearts right with God, but I also just had to sigh and shake my head.
I asked my pastor about it the next day in Sunday School. I think he explained it pretty well. He said what bothered me could be I felt the man was making the message more about himself than the actual message. That made sense to me.
I noticed several local churches had floats entered in the parade. The themes and decorations of the entries were nice. I always enjoy seeing our youth participating in church sponsored activities like this. Maybe the preacher man would have done better to ride one of those floats or get permission to walk along as an entrant, handing out his literature? Maybe it would have been better to be a part of the parade rather than hijack the occasion for his own parade? Am I off base here?
I am nobody to represent how faith and salvation should be taught. Jesus told his disciples to “Go ye therefore unto all the world”, so maybe this guy felt he was doing just that. If his conscience is clear on that then who am I to judge? All I know from my point of view is that the whole episode seemed more designed to showcase himself than the message. Maybe I took this all wrong, but that’s how I honestly felt and reacted, near as I can tell.
