Whenever I give my precious wife her monthly B-12 shot, my mind goes back many moons to basic training, when I was barely eighteen and a new recruit in Uncle Sam’s service.
I recall with nostalgic vividness how inoculations were administered to us during basic training. The experience was nothing like the shots I give Judy. The needles we use today are super thin and barely felt if used properly. Back in the day, we were run like cattle between two rows of medical technicians. Each held an air powered shot pistol that looked kind of like a modern- day paintball gun. We got shots in the arm on both sides as we ran the gauntlet. Each pistol was good for however many shots of whatever wonder juice the vials contained. As was explained to us, air pressure insured a quick and painless injec- tion without the need for a needle. It was supposed to be blasted under the skin quickly and efficiently and with little or no pain. All we were told to expect was a puff of air and pressure on our arms as if thumping a watermelon.
They lied.
Our group was doing pretty good on the approach, shirts off, tee-shirt sleeves rolled up, moving forward step by step in a long line. A techni- cian on the right ran out of product just before the man ahead of me.
He paused to reload. While we wait- ed with nothing to do but observe, he gave the instrument a quick squirt off to one side to remove air. I saw the micro thin blast of air mixed with medicine. The little cyclone of liquid looked far more wicked than any needle. The stream seemed to be about 4 inches long and was to
Michael Thomason
Near As I Can Tell
my mind big and fat and far too much, more like a dose you would use on an elephant. The blast of air didn’t sound anything like a gentle puff of air. It was more like the blast of air brakes on a Greyhound Bus as it skids to a stop in gravelly pavement on a hot summer day in Hades. The technician’s reload and discharge display fairly effectively set the mood for what was to come.
Ready now, he reached out to the man ahead of me. Sliding his hand under the man’s arm, he pressed the shot pistol to the recruit’s skin and pulled the trigger. It thumped and visibly recoiled. My fellow recruit, a big strapping young lad from Louisiana, took half a step forward and in slow motion, crumpled to the ground with a moan, out cold. I swallowed hard and stepped past the body for my turn. I got hit in the left arm and then in the right.
It was like being slugged by Muhammad Ali. My knees buckled but I staggered on. I think I’d rather have risked the typhus. I can still see the little dimples in my skin to this day, many years later.
My mind was on those long-ago days and I suppose I wasn’t paying perfect attention to the job at hand, injecting B-12 into my beloved. The tiny little needle assembly twists into the barrel of the apparatus, and there is a plunger for squeezing the red mixture from inside the barrel, through the needle and on into the hide of the patient. The needle assembly wasn’t all the way twisted into the barrel and I had been remi- niscing and hadn’t noticed. I stuck the needle into the skin deftly but when I depressed the plunger, most of the B-12 squirted out backwards into my eyes rather than into my beloved. I played it cool. Having been looking away, Judy asked me if everything was alright. I said it was just fine. She bragged on my exper- tise, saying she hadn’t felt a thing, certainly not the usual sensation of being injected in the hip with a slug of B-12. I shouldn’t wonder. I blinked, wiping B-12 dripping from my eyebrows with my free hand while our miniature Schnauzer Max licked up what had splashed on the floor.
After a while, the little dog took to running all over like a bumble bee on crack, barking like mad at every stick of furniture or knickknack inside the house and ever bird and squirrel outside, until his system recovered from the effects. He final- ly crashed and spent the next four hours sleeping it off, on his back with his paws straight up in the air, still dreaming he was running. “That’s the oddest I’ve ever seen Max behave”, said my beloved later, rubbing at the place I’d given her the shot. “I reckon so,” I replied, and tiptoed away outside while the getting was good. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.