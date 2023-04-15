The first night at the Christian retreat, our hosts asked us to join with them in a vow of silence until the next morning’s breakfast. It was an odd feeling the remainder of that evening and next morning to mingle among an entire encampment of folks coming and going in complete silence. We left the chapel in complete silence, went to our bunks in silence and got up in silence. It was an unusual but not unpleasant sensation, to be able to focus inward and see and sense the world around without distraction. All in all, it was a powerful and beautiful thing made with the best of intentions. I was bound to mess it up for everyone involved.
It was long before dawn and I didn’t know what to do with myself. I get up early anyhow, so it felt about 5:30 or so and I was wide awake. I couldn’t just lay around in my bunk any longer waiting for the day to begin. After showering and dressing, I silently slipped out the door to see what the day had in store. I almost bumped into our barracks leader host just as he was coming in, a young man in his mid-twenties. Leaning in close, I whispered to him: “What’s next on the agenda?” He jumped like he’d been shot and shushed me with a finger to his lips then looked around as if someone might have heard. Relieved no one had, he whispered back: “We’re not supposed to talk!” Then he whispered even lower: “There’s coffee and snacks on the picnic tables outside the mess hall.” I nodded at him, embarrassed. I wished right then and there I had taken sign language as an elective in high school. Already, I was not doing well with the silence thing. In the inky darkness, I stubbed my big toe on a tree root. It hurt so much I hopped around biting my fist, but I did manage to suffer in silence.
By the time I hobbled over, the huge commercial coffee pot was empty. Several others after me went through the whole ritual of going up to the canister, tipping it to see if there was any left, then standing there in the dark empty-handed and unsure. There was no way to warn them the coffee was gone unless somebody spoke, which nobody did, so that left several of us in predawn limbo, clutching empty cups like street beggars looking for handouts.
Then there was light. Someone had entered a side door to the mess hall and warm golden rays of light came spilling out. “Aha!” I thought, “There’s bound to be coffee in there too, and plenty of it.” I went over to the door and stepped inside.
It wasn’t the mess hall at all but the attached kitchen. Several hosts were busy prepping for breakfast. When I walked in, everyone turned around and everyone froze, like I’d peeked behind the wizard’s curtain in Oz. A young fellow came scurrying up and whispered with some panic: “You’re not supposed to be in here!” I whispered back: “The door was unlocked. I didn’t know.” The boy shushed me and said in a worried whisper: “We’re in a vow of silence till breakfast!” Seeing my obvious distress, he held a finger to his lips then patted me on the shoulder and said something like: “Don’t you worry. It’s going to be fine.” But that’s not what my half addled brain heard: What he said sounded like: “I’m worried you might get fined.” That made me stop and tilt my head. Fined? Had I committed some kind of finable offense? Was there such a thing at a church camp? In the moment, I was a little confused at the thought and also wondered why he had spoken if nobody was supposed to. They should have practiced more on handling innocent mistakes like this. He turned me around and pointed towards the door. I stood there frozen in place, half confused, half embarrassed. He pointed at the door again, smiling apologetically. I nodded sheepishly and shuffled that way, still blinking in the bright lights and wondering about the potential fine. As I opened the door to leave, I turned and saw the entire kitchen staff watching, some over their shoulders frozen in mid-breakfast prep, staring at me in silence, eyes big and round. I didn’t quite know how to react and I am by nature a shy and easily embarrassed soul. So, just as I was backing out of the doorway, all I could think to do was throw a hitchhiker’s thumb over my shoulder and whisper loudly: “There ain’t no coffee!” And then I hustled out into the darkness and hid behind a tree until dawn. Near as I can tell.
