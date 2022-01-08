The clinic issued Judy equipment to take home for a sleep study to see if she had the apnea bug. I was the designated attendant. I don’t remember volunteering.
While she got herself ready for bed and I for the couch downstairs, I stayed around long enough to help her strap on the monitors and hoses. At this juncture, let me say this to the discerning reader- My sweet darling of a blonde wife considers herself the most patient and tolerant test subject in the entire free world. Some of us might gently disagree but wisely keep our silly opinions to ourselves, as we are reminded upon such occasions our input rates somewhere just above house pets and geese. Read between the lines.
A stretchy flat strap wrapped in cloth goes around the upper body and buckles the main sensor in place just above the breastbone. It will monitor chest movement thru the night. Instructions say to be sure the strap lays completely flat with no twists. She tells me to make sure. I do. Then she flips the buckle trying to snap it in place and the strap gets twisted. She looks at me and says: “Why did you do that?”
From the nose piece, clear tubing goes up and around both ears and back to the sensor on her chest. She panicked a little because the sensor light was glowing danger orange. Once she relaxed and took in some deep breaths, the light went green. I got her in place on her back, arms folded across her chest, Lulu and Max at her side. She looked like Cleopatra on display at the Cairo Museum. I kissed her forehead and tiptoed off downstairs.
Less than five minutes later she called out in alarm. I raced back up the stairs. She said the light had gone orange again. We tried to reconstruct the event. She said she was just lying there minding her own business, waiting to doze off. She held her breath just for a second so she could look down and make sure the light was still green. And that’s when it turned orange. Well, there you go. I told her to breathe normally. The light went green. I kissed her on the forehead again. She smiled and settled back. I made it to the refrigerator this time before being called back upstairs. She said Lulu was snuggling too close and had cut off circulation to her leg. She didn’t want to sit up and shoo the puppy away, fearful the disturbance would throw off the sensor readings. She said her leg was the only thing asleep; the rest of her was wide awake. I moved Lulu and patted my beloved on the forearm. She tried again. This time, I had a cookie in my mouth and a hand on the milk carton when she called out in panic. The light had gone orange again. Did I think she was dying? I thought to say something witty, but thought better, so I just smiled and said “No, you are not dying. You have only pulled the tube out of the sensor and off your left ear.”
I replaced everything, squeezed her shoulder, gave her a kind of tight smile and left once again to my exile downstairs. This time, I made it to the table with milk, cookie and TV remote before the wife alarm went off. She was sitting bolt upright, hands on her hips, frowning. She didn’t think the whole effort was worth a plug nickel. How was she supposed to sleep under such intolerable conditions? There was no way the experiment could be anywhere near accurate with all the distractions. Lulu had moved up close again and was scratching behind her ears to the point it sounded like a conga line was passing down at her feet. I moved the puppy again and said: “Stay.” Max the wonder dog was oblivious to all, happily snoozing away on my side of the bed, his head resting comfortably on my pillow. He growled as I reached for it. I sighed and headed back downstairs.
All totaled, it took six round trips before she settled in and fell asleep. I checked later and she was snoozing away peacefully. The next morning, she came downstairs all refreshed and feeling good, saying it was remarkable how well rested she was given the fact she hadn’t slept a wink. Then she yawned and asked me how I managed on the couch. I frowned. I had a thin blanket wrapped around one leg, no pillow, the television on pause, and a crick in my neck. She said I should quit being such a baby, it was her with the sleeping issue, not me. Or words to that effect. Near as I can tell.
