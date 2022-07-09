This summer feels as hot as those back in the day growing up in Gatesville when tar melted on Highway 36 and rattlers, horned toads and little boys sought shade wherever they could find it. In articles I read, somebody is always saying the excess heat comes from global warming. I suppose it might be, but I consider it more a natural cycle rather than something related to burning of fossil fuels. It seems everyday something is presented as a given fact rather than a theory or opinion, typically to make a political point. That gets tiresome, but back to the point: It is hot this summer, about as hot as anybody could want it.
We attended the big July Forth celebration in Centerville last Monday. Judy’s club had a booth on the courthouse lawn, selling pulled pork sandwiches, chips and drinks. The parade was nice and lasted a good while. There were hundreds of folks in attendance and about as many booths and activities going on. I had to park along the highway several blocks away from the scene. Walking up the road to the courthouse got me to thinking about that melting road in Gatesville back when I was a boy. I tried to stay in the shade of the building as I made my way through the crowds.
At the booth, the ladies had it all under control. Everybody had a job, everyone had a mission. There wasn’t much room under the shade of the pop up tent what with all the supplies and coolers and volunteers so I kind of said hello to all and found myself a shady spot to watch the parade. Judy joined me as the parade went past, then hustled back to their booth afterwards, when the crowds would turn their attention to snacks and drinks. And boy did they come!
I leaned up under the shade tree mostly by myself after the parade had passed. Before I knew it, I was joined by about sixty other shade seekers. We looked like a herd of cattle huddled up under a shade tree out in a hot pasture. I could smell the intoxicating aroma of frying dough nearby. I can’t remember just now what you call the confection, but it’s like French fries with powdered sugar sprinkled on top. I gained ten pounds just breathing in the fumes from the cookers. A small child crunched on a plateful nearby and I was that child again, that age when I could eat 10,000 calories of pure sugar and fat, and burn off 11,000 running around and climbing trees. I smiled and walked back over to the wife’s booth.
Out front, they had laid out a display of what they had to sell; including all the different sorts of sodas, kind of like a living menu. I got a pulled pork sandwich, soda, chips and a big fat pickle and went behind the booth to a little strip of shade created by the pop up canopy. I sat in the grass and ate while people watching. It do seem lots of us wear clothes that show more of what should be covered up. Or maybe that’s the style. There were lots of girls wearing jeans with most of the jeans purposefully cut out here and there. That had my attention as I chewed on my pulled pork sandwich.
Meanwhile, out front of the awning in the blistering heat, people were lined up ten across and four deep. And, lined up across one of the tables, those cans of hot soda sat in the sun gathering up heat, just like the customers. A sprite can pooched out its bottom and fell over. One of the ladies sat it back inside under the canopy. I looked at the can but it didn’t really register that it was the heat swelling it up. I thought maybe somebody had dropped it or shook it. Just then came a terrific boom, like a cannon shot, and soda went flying up in the air in all directions. It was the coke can out front. It had blown its lid in the summer sun and drenched the whole crowd in a mushroom cloud of sticky soda. Judy turned around and around so I could see if any had gotten on her. Another lady had coke dripping off her nose and eyebrows, calling for paper towels. When everyone settled down and realized what had happened, there was general relief that nobody was injured. It was just a soda left out in the sun too long. The ladies quickly took the remaining cans out of the scorching heat and cleaned up best they could. It was a hot day and makes me pine for that first cool fall night. Near as I can tell.
