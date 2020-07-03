Sitting in my truck at the end of a long hot day, I absently drummed my fingers on the steering wheel. Traffic was heavy going both ways and I had to wait for my chance to jump in. A letter lying in the passenger seat caught my eye. I idly tried to poke it in a cubbyhole so it wouldn’t get lost. My eye was on traffic, not the dashboard and I couldn’t get the letter to fit. I had to turn my attention to the envelope so I could bend and bow it just right to fit in the dad-blamed hole. It kept popping out. I finally just stuffed it in place as I took off in a gap in the traffic. The crumpled envelope popped out of the hole. I tried to grab it but missed and almost went all the way across traffic and into the far ditch fumbling for it. My awkward attempt to cross one lane and enter the flow of the other was not timed perfectly and a truck came rushing up on my bumper as if I had committed the crime of the century by requiring him to tap his brakes. He flashed his lights and I could see his hands waving in frustration, or at least a finger. Lovely. The errant enveloped fluttered down to the passenger side floorboard. I felt an overwhelming sense of frustration over this small incident. This, I thought, is one of those metaphor things folks keep talking about. I’m busy trying to stay engaged, trying to find my place without disrupting the whole flow of a busy world, and the little things are bugging me to distraction. I sighed. At least the day was over and I was on my way home. About halfway there, Judy called to remind me to pick up dog food and her prescription; and mine. Sighing again, I turned to backtrack to the store.
I think there comes a time in life when we all lose patience with the hassle and twist off a little, kind of like a red wasp that gets agitated from the heat and goes off stinging everything in sight, even himself sometimes. Do we all just need a vacation? Or do we need to readjust our perspective and get a new direction?
On this coronavirus thing, a lot of folks treated it like it was a wonderful vacation that the government was paying us to attend. We all stayed home or at least backed off the everyday routine of job, work, home, Saturday fun, Sunday church. After a few weeks of isolation from the world, folks got cabin fever and began to get antsy from the inactivity and boredom.
Everybody who got one, found a way to spend their stimulus check. Then reality came back and the thrill of the new big screen or washer/dryer combo evaporated and it was back to sitting around with nothing to do. Even I, dim as the dimmest bulb in the world, wonder if it was a good idea to take such extreme measures to ward off this virus. Was it a good idea to throttle the most powerful economy on earth and dump the entire wealth of our nation in $1,200 personal checks and trillions in other benefits? Now everybody expects more and folks want to get out and breathe air again and go to concerts and the beach and bars and movies and restaurants. But this thing isn’t over yet and I’m getting all frustrated over an envelope that will not fit in a ‘handy and convenient’ cubbyhole in my dash. It is neither. It is too shallow to hold anything for long but it’s right there pretending to be the cure all for everyday items needing organizing. It’s just like a government that promises everything but delivers nothing of lasting value.
I think this is one of the reasons people have gone nuts with the rioting and looting. Protesting is one thing, and I support everyone’s right to do so, but rioting and looting and other such violence is not the answer. I imagine folks in power are hoping this is all a letting off of steam and relative peacefulness will come afterwards. I sure hope so.
The frustration of it all for me is that your frustration is like that red wasp that stings just because it is hot, or the bull that charges the red flag because he’s agitated and wants to knock something down. The person you are stinging is yourself, if you consider us all in this together, and the things getting knocked down belong to someone else who worked hard to put it up. It’s going to be a long hot summer. Unless we all take a deep breath and settle down, this is not going to end well. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.