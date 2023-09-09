We left for South Dakota Saturday morning, 1,132 miles north of Oakwood. I predicted it would likely be 1,132 miles back. Judy just shook her head. The first day, we made it to Wichita, Kansas. The only problem with Wichita, Kansas is that we had to drive through Dallas to get there. We will forever fondly remember that scenic drive through Dallas as ‘Death Race 2023.’
Later came Oklahoma City. It was bustling and big, but far less damaging to the nerves than Dallas. There are casinos in Oklahoma. In fact, they have casinos everywhere you look, from the great big ones to side rooms at every truck stop and convenience store. I noted, too, that many of the casinos out along the highway had their own water towers. On each was plastered the name of the joint, plus huge multi-colored words like, ‘Play, Stay, Win, Fun.’ I could offer another slogan as a postscript, ‘You play and stay. We do all the winning. That’s the fun part.”
Two things the happy traveler will note on a jaunt from Texas to South Dakota, there are Love’s Travel Stop every 30 miles. And most every Love’s has a Carl’s Junior hamburger joint attached. I make no judgement on those we stopped at except to say in Texas, we have Buc-ee’s. Say what you will about it, Buc-ee’s has individual gas pumps for every citizen of Texas and the cleanest and freshest restrooms in America.
I did a little studying in our hotel room that first night in Wichita, Kansas. Besides casinos and Love’s Travel Stops, Kansas and Oklahoma share another similarity, there are Braum’s Ice Cream and dairy stores everywhere. I mean everywhere. That’s because Braum’s was started by folks named Braum and the greatest concentration of their stores are in Oklahoma. You could travel all the way through Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas planning stops by Braum’s and Loves.
By the way, it is 500 miles from Oakwood to Wichita, Kansas. It didn’t feel a whole lot different to be in Kansas except that it was greener and wetter. It was still light when we decided to go out on the town and see if we could find a good steak house. Everyone at the hotel from front desk to lobby staff was unanimous in their opinion. They directed us to a nearby Texas Roadhouse. We thought that was funny. The food was good and the atmosphere was exactly like our local places here in Texas. It was a little part of home, 500 miles away from home. We didn’t dare tell anyone we were from Texas. They might have forced us to join in on the Cotton Eye Joe line dance or holler out “Ye Haw!,” or something like that. Score one point for Texas.
Note: Every screen on every television was playing a Kansas City Chiefs preseason game. I heard somebody at the next table bragging about their quarterback Patrick Mahomes. I thought to remind them that Patrick was from the Tyler, Texas area, but decided to just eat my filet medallions and smile to myself.
Back at the hotel room, we walked up to the elevators, tired but happy. We had made a good first day. We looked forward to a good night's rest to complete a long drive and a good meal, the first day of our vacation. Just as we stepped up to the elevator, the doors opened and there was a girl standing there in the middle, alone, like she had gotten on but wasn’t sure how to get off. She looked us dead in the eyes and commented flatly,“I’m not drunk.” We smiled, and Judy and I edged our way over to the other side of the elevator. The girl had a bottle of wine in one hand, a partially filled wine glass in the other and her shoes. That had sober written all over it. Some wine splashed out as she leaned over to try the floor buttons again, like playing a slot machine. I suspected she had been pushing buttons for a while trying to find her room.
She made another try at finding her floor. The button lit up. Being a polite fellow traveler at a hotel in the middle of America, and not wanting to appear the least bit inebriated, she looked over at us, pointing at the buttons, burped, then asked where we were going. Judy brightened up immediately and exclaimed, “We’re going to South Dakota!” The girl very seriously said, “I don’t think this elevator goes that far, ma’am.” That was our first night, near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
