I am conservative and vote Republican. This does not mean I agree with every plank in the Republican platform. It certainly does not mean I agree with everything our President says or does. But Donald Trump is just a man, not the anti-Christ. \ If you are going to send a preacher to the pulpit, set an honest sinner before them, not a pretend saint. I appreciate honesty, even if it’s a little too honest sometimes.
Each of the opposition, in their own pretend saint way, says the same thing: The President is a fraud, a crook, a criminal, enemy of the state, a danger to the country. I disagree. If you left Trump alone, I doubt he would do much more than relish all the attention, brag about the economy and tout his accomplishments. He shows little or no patience with those who disagree with him. While not the perfect example of good leadership, it is his personality type.
As it turns out, his personality is perfectly suited to the task of standing up to the constant attacks from the liberal left. Most would have crumbled by now. Reasonable people try to find compromise and seek accommodation. Others get their way by taking advantage of the other side’s sense of fair play and decency. I think conservative Christian middle of the road regular people have let these bullies get the best of them for long enough. Only a Trump type personality can give it as well as he gets it.
The socialist leaning and ‘progressive’ far left is not truly interested in you and me at all, except in the controlling of you and me for their own purposes and benefit. They care little about blacks or whites or browns or the poor or the rich or the Christian or Jew. What they are about is the pursuit of raw power. They want to sit above in wealth and comfort while fostering tension, disputes and factionalism between the rest of us. They claim to despise in others what they should despise in themselves. Divide and conquer is their goal. To them, in their true hearts, we the people, we ‘basket of deplorables’, are only fit to follow, only fit to obey, only fit to serve. They grow fat and wealthy gorging themselves at the public trough and toss table scraps to the masses. They call themselves the party of peace, love and compassion. I say that if your life breaks five of the ten commandments just by waking up each day, you are the problem, not us.
If you want to see real slavery in action, watch what the liberal left does, not what they say. Use your good common sense to see what it would be like if they were left to their own devices without opposition, opposition like President Trump. Don’t send a lamb to a dogfight, send a pit bull.
Leadership on the left is the embodiment of the big lie. Behind the scenes, they act out what they preach against. The bigger the lie, the bolder the deception, the more likely it is to be believed. We all lie, a little. We all cover up, a little. We all want to make ourselves the hero, a little. But nobody with a conscience, nobody with a soul, would have the gall, the bold-faced gall to stand up before an entire nation and condemn the very behavior they exhibit- all the while telling us it’s the other side doing it. And they truly believe that if they say it often enough, some of it will stick. We need to wake up to the big lie, to fake news, to those who think they are smarter and above us all.
Towards the end of WWII, even the lowliest Private in the German Army could see things weren’t going well. The story is told of a squad of these common soldiers who privately asked their Sergeant whether they should believe the propaganda from Berlin or their own eyes. His answer was brutally honest: “Boys, it’s s… from here on out.” They actually took comfort from that because they knew it was the truth and came from someone they trusted. Good news or bad, richer or poorer, we all seek the truth. The truth we can deal with. The heck of all this is there are good people on the other side, politically, who believe the exact opposite of all I have said here. So what is the truth, where is the truth, and who is telling the truth? For what it’s worth, you know what I think. Near as I can tell.
