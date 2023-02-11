He was tall and lanky, spry and kindly, a descendant of German pioneers who immigrated to Central Texas in the middle 1800’s. Even a hundred years after settling in the area, the first language his family spoke around the breakfast table was German.
He was a good man from good Lutheran stock, a godly and sincere fellow, given to his own opinions and ways. He found humor all around in everyday life. And he would laugh and slap his knee in joy each time he shared something he considered funny and it didn’t matter if anyone else got the joke. He was a jolly fellow.
His wife was tall and slim, a girl of American heritage with a quick smile and infectious laugh, raised in a family that had been in Oklahoma since the land rush. She lived through the depression but was barely aware of it. There may not have been much money, there was always food on the table and a roof over her head. She was quick to raise an eyebrow and ‘tell it like it is’ but was also quick to laugh, a hard worker, kind and friendly, good and loyal to her family and friends. How she and her husband got together is a wonder to all who know them. Yet their marriage spanned better than sixty years. They are a good example to us all.
Once upon a time on a sunny spring day, long after the children were grown and gone, this housewife was going about her indoor chores. Out in the pasture, her husband was putt-putting along mowing the field on his old blue tractor. Why spend more money on the latest model, he liked to say, while there was so much life left in this one?
She could hear him out there in the pasture. Every now and again, his shredder would run over a limb or a log and would make such a thump you could hear it for a mile. This was all normal, and to the practiced ear, ignored in its familiarity. So the farmer’s wife heard but did not hear the steady up and down drone of her husband’s tractor and the sounds of the mower as it thrashed and thumped through the tall weeds out in the pasture. It was all background noise. That is, it was background noise until it wasn’t. At some point, she paused and cocked her head, aware of the silence. Wiping her hands on a dishcloth, she peered out a nearby window to see why he had stopped mowing. What she saw horrified her. She dropped the dishcloth and bolted through the back door without closing it behind her.
There sat her husband’s tractor and mower stopped out in the field idling, but no husband; or not all of her husband. Sticking out from under the mower deck was his long legs and work boots, the rest of him somewhere up under. In a panic, she broke into a run. Somehow, he must have been thrown from the tractor and it ran over him.
Skidding to a stop, she stood panting, wondering aloud over and over what it was he had done. At this juncture, a voice answered, floating up to her from somewhere under the raised mower deck. She couldn’t believe what she was hearing. In a conversational and calm tone, her husband explained that he had stopped to remove some old barbed wire that had gotten tangled around the blades. Everything was fine, he exclaimed cheerfully. There was nothing to worry about. He returned to the task at hand.
Meanwhile, his wife, flushed, flustered and exasperated- heart beating a thousand miles an hour- wasn’t quite able to calm down in the moment. To top it all off, he had left the tractor running, just inviting disaster. Admonishing her absent minded husband, she reached up and and turned the machine off.
It was at this juncture several facts became apparent. Firstly, the tractor was old and like many old tractors, had leaky hydraulics. To keep things like mower decks up and at the proper height off the ground, the tractor had to be left running. Secondly, the first fact is super important if a German farmer finds himself in need of crawling under said mower deck to remove barbed wire. Thirdly, such mechanical details cannot be properly explained in a timely fashion to a flustered housewife. The deck began it’s steady descent as a farmer dug himself out from under like a gopher on fire.
Eventually, this little story of the farmer and his housewife became a tale of great humor and enjoyment at family gatherings; even for the farmer in question who came awful close to being flattened by his well meaning housewife. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
