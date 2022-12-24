Each Christmas, we travelled up old Highway 75 from Houston to visit with Mom’s family in the little town of Buffalo. Their house faced the railroad tracks with twenty or so acres behind. I sometimes wondered why they put the house up that close to the dusty road and noisy railroad tracks. Years later, grandpa smiled as he told me it cost a whole lot less to build towards electricity and water than to have water and electricity go to him. For a farmer with half a dozen children, living through a nationwide depression, and to an inquisitive lad like myself, that made sense.
I don’t know if I was a particularly observant child, but I did notice the world around me. Christmas in Buffalo brings to mind an older cousin with an axe on his shoulder, leading a group of younger kids through the gully behind the house and up into the woods beyond, on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree. To this day, the smell of freshly cut cedar transports me back in time. The grandparents had a wood stove off the kitchen that cranked out more heat than a furnace at Bethlehem Steel. It would get so hot, the shadow of the wood inside could be seen darkly against the glowing red sides. In later years, they installed a Dearborn heater in the living room. I can still hear the sound of that gas stove as it softly breathed yellow tipped blue flames though all those little ceramic holes. I remember huddling up with several other grandchildren under the covers on the old white metal frame bed with sagging springs. Lying there waiting for sleep to come creeping, I recall the low hum of adult conversation in the next room, sprinkled with the occasional burst of laughter, clatter of dish ware, scrape of cane bottom chair against pine floor. Gusts of cold winter wind whistled now and again through cracks and crevices in the old house, singing its rising and falling mournful tune away in the night. This, along with so many other sights, sounds and remembrances, was Christmas in Buffalo.
From there, we travelled up to Ft. Worth to visit Nannie, Dad’s mom. Dad with his flattop haircut drove while Mom in her cat eye glasses rode on the passenger side, little brother in between. The remaining three of us were in the back. One unlucky brother, having lost the game of ‘dibs’, sat over the middle hump which the seat did little to accommodate in any sort of comfort.
Nannie’s neighborhood to my mind always felt stately and civilized in a quietly elegant sort of way. At her house off Camp Bowie near the arts district, the streets and sidewalks lay protected under a canopy of huge sycamore, pecan, and oak trees. From nearby congregations, the solemn tolling of church bells floated through the air each Sunday morning. Nannie’s steep roofed cottage home was clad in glazed brown brick with stucco gables. The drive was two narrow strips of concrete with pea gravel between. Inside, the carpets were a kind of pastel green, soft and comfortable, muffling the occasional creak of the floorboards below. The walls were covered with matching pale wallpaper. Ever so often, the house would settle and you could spot the occasional tear in the paper here or there. Nannie would carefully tape those little places with clear cellophane tape.
To this very day in my dreams, I walk quietly down the narrow central hallway and see the family pictures on the wall opposite the bedrooms. In the small bathroom at the end of the hall, the porcelain tub and sink had old fashioned matching white handled faucets with “H” printed on the left and “C” on the right. On the wall was one of those little gas space heaters, softly purring. A box of Diamond matches sat nearby, partially open.
T’was the night before Christmas and I remember lying there on a folding cot, trying to stay awake. The house was quiet but for the breathing of the space heater in the living room fireplace. Shadows from the flames danced in the dim light as I peeked from my covers at the twinkle of the tiny red lights on Nannie’s artificial tree, all silver and draped in tinsel. Light snow muffled outdoor sounds and quietly settled on window sills. T’was the night before Christmas and the memories and sights and sounds and smells are fresh as I reminisce so many years later. The memories are pleasant and comfortable, layered like warm covers pulled up to your chin on a cold winter’s night. I hope everyone spends as much time as they can with family this Christmas season, and try not to forget that the reason for the season is in the name- Christmas. Near as I can tell.
