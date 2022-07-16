Sometimes, we don’t pay a whole lot of attention to everything going on around us on the national level because it has little effect on our lives down here at street level. The worries of everyday life get most of our attention and keeps us too busy to bother. Sometimes, we don’t think much of what is said or done away up there in D.C. because the truth is, much of it is so far fetched that we just ignore it or call it entertainment. And sometimes, the modern world forces itself upon us whether we are ready or not. The following is one of those times.
I found myself at a sporting goods store, leaned over the counter with electronic pen and paper, laboriously answering dozens of questions on page after page in order to buy a 410 gauge shotgun. Gone are the days when anyone could just slap cash down and buy one outright without any fuss or bother. I seem to recall a time not so long ago where you could order firearms directly from the Sears Roebuck Catalogue.
Nowadays, much more is required of anyone who dares attempt a gun purchase. From the volume of questions, I am surprised anyone qualifies. They want to know everything about you, and I suppose that’s a good thing, generally, because common sense would tell you there are folks out there who probably shouldn’t be trusted buying or handling firearms. There were blanks and boxes on several pages to indicate date of birth, ethnicity, address, felony status, citizenship, etc, etc. This is an attempt to ascertain qualifications to purchase a firearm, I suppose, and to properly identify the owner physically in case riot, war, or insurrection breaks out. I’m good with that. But one item in particular caught my attention and is the reason I write this today. Rather than a truly helpful question or two that might indicate any prior training on the proper use of firearms or even if the applicant knew which end the bullet came out, I was instead asked to check a box indicating my sexual status- male, female, or non-binary. Non-binary? Was this some sort of trick, or a misprint? How is ‘non-binary’ defined and how does it affect the process? Physically speaking, how can there be more than male or female? When was this new non sexual variant deemed prominent enough to be included on a firearms application? How has humanity missed this for the last million years or so? Honestly, I thought for a minute that checking ‘non-binary’ meant the applicant wasn’t buying a double barrel shotgun. It caught me that off guard.
Besides being completely irrelevant, isn’t the term ‘non-binary’ more a personal conviction than a proper description? If witnesses to a bank robbery were to describe the suspect as non-binary how could they tell and how would it help narrow the search for the perpetrator? How are we to spot this new non-sexual designation so critical to identification that it shows up on firearm applications? Adam and Eve wasn’t enough? This is certainly a perplexing way to identify a fellow human being, no matter the reasoning behind it. It might be more helpful to say the robber had blue eyes or brown, blonde hair or black, was short or tall, male or female. Non-binary seems a perfectly unhelpful descriptive adjective, rendering proper identification in a pinch practically impossible. I’ll bet most nearly anyone on earth could easily spot the difference between a girl or a boy bank robber and get it right nine times out of ten. Even a blind person could, with proximity and permission, figure out things in fairly short order. It is unclear to me how such a private and unobservable condition could be considered key to purchasing a slingshot, much less a shotgun. This is political correctness run amok.
I asked the man behind the counter why this unusual distinction was listed or necessary. Would identifying oneself as ‘non-binary’ help or hinder in the purchase and if so, how? Has this condition been around since the beginning but overlooked until now? If so, have non-binary citizens been denied constitutional rights like voting and gun toting privileges in the past? The man behind the counter just shrugged, straightened then stapled the stack of paperwork on the countertop and handed me a set of copies. Without a smile or hint of personal opinion he replied: “That’s your federal government at work.”
I left the establishment somewhat perplexed. For better or worse, we need to pay more attention to what is going on around us. I marvel at the level of common sense we have as a nation freely given up in order to declare ourselves woke and enlightened. And that’s it, near as I can tell.
