These days, it seems truth is not nearly so important as is the perception of truth. What we read in the news or see on television or hear on the radio does not guarantee it’s true. Whoever controls the message controls the truth and it can be hard to see past media bias. It is very rare that what we hear or see is the complete story. Someone once said the truth usually resides somewhere between two extremes. It is for the discerning observer to be able to decide.
Is it not the same with people? Not every person is all good or all bad. We have some of each in all of us. Hank Williams once wrote in a song: “I was just a lad, barely 22. Neither good nor bad, just a kid like you.” What it comes down to is freedom of choice.
I would say our national identity is like that today. Everyone has their faults, everyone is some mix of good and bad. That’s just our humanity showing through. Where we go wrong, no matter our politics, comes on that day when we embrace ego, greed, power or prestige over truth. People on the left tell us we are bad if we are conservative and people on the right say the opposite and there is no middle ground, no room for compromise.
I voted for Trump. I did not vote for him because I necessarily liked him or agreed with his every opinion, behavior, words or attitude. I voted for him because he at least fell into the realm of conservative thought. To me, I could keep my personal feelings private and vote for him because I am a conservative in main part and trust the constitution to keep everyone within the boundary lines. If I did not vote, I would have even less control over who leads our country.
Maybe liberal thought is much the same. I doubt if Joe Biden was every Democrats dream of the perfect candidate, but he was who got propped up before them.
What we are missing are the common elements of our national identity, similarities that should bind us together as a nation. Don’t we all reject hate? Don’t we all support freedom? Isn’t it just a matter of degree to which policy we support or reject? Why is it we seem determined to demonize and destroy everyone who disagrees with us? I suspect that is why our founding fathers instituted the concept of checks and balances.
I suppose what I seek are the things that bind us together as a nation rather than divide. One of my early errors was the misguided belief that our leaders had everyone’s best interests at heart even when we did not vote for them. After all, isn’t the President a leader, guide and protector of all, not just those who put him in office? President Obama once said that elections have consequences. I agree. But consequences should be limited to degrees of what the constitution allows, not destruction of the document itself. And that gets me back to my original thought: What guides us, where is our beacon; what is there about America that we have in common?
Today, it seems that we are in a terrible fix, a terrible state. We do not seek equality but revenge. I cannot be conservative without also being considered a disciple of racism, hate, and ignorance. A true liberal cannot simply lean more liberal than his conservative brother, he has to be liberal all the way and destroy all things conservative. This is nuts.
So what binds us, where do we agree? Might I suggest the following: Respect one another, even love one another. Your brother may think differently than you, but that’s his right. It is the same with him looking at you. You have your rights too. But all our rights and privileges should reside peacefully within the realm of the constitution. Destruction of the Constitution is not a right.
Help the helpless whenever possible, to whatever extent you can manage but remember, a dollar sent to Washington DC is only a nickel to someone in need. Charity begins at home.
Keep America America. We welcome all, but it is our house and our rules and our beliefs. Be a good guest and you can stay. But knock first.
There are many more things that should bind rather than divide. I want to find and embrace them all. Let me end with this final thought: There is actually a book written long ago on how we should all live and treat one another; upon which our Constitution was based. Most every family had one once upon a time. Perhaps we could refer back to it now and again for guidance. Near as I can tell.
