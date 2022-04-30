Three small dogs huddled in the dense undergrowth beside the country lane. They banded together for protection with their own kind, I suppose. But what was their ‘own kind?' The thought occurred to me that being a dog was only part of the definition. Their own kind also meant to me they possessed a trait or quality that transcended breed. Dogs are loyal. Humans can be loyal too, and so can many animals, but dogs are known for this trait.
These three young dogs slept in the shade of trees and brush that ran alongside the unpaved road. If you turned the corner away down the lane you could see them scurry back to the safety of their hideout long before you got close enough. They are typically lounging about in the middle of the road when you first see them. Soon as they hear anything coming, their ears go up and they turn your way. When they get a good look at what’s coming, be it truck, car or tractor, they disappear. I pass that spot every morning on my way to town. They watch me pass from the depths of the shade in alert and wary silence, ready to scatter.
A neighbor across the road put out a little hay for them to sleep on, inside a plastic container laid on its side, along with a bowl of water and food. Judy tries to stop and make friends. She talks kindly and leaves out food too. But the dogs are extremely shy. They aren’t unfriendly, but wont let anyone get close to them. They are looking out for something. That much is plain. The neighbor said she was trying to coax them closer to their house and off the roadside before anything bad happened. There isn’t a lot of traffic, but cars do travel the road, as well as a big garbage truck, UPS and FedEx.
One day on my way to work, I spotted the small dogs at their usual post under the shade of a large oak tree. This time their scout, a brown terrier with an intelligent face and perked ears, did not move from his position as lookout. He watched me come but didn’t budge. The black border collie was stretched out in the shade a few feet away. The other brown and white dog was somewhere nearby but out of sight. I got closer. Neither dog moved. I wondered why.
Then I saw. The black puppy with the long hair was dead, run over I imagine. His friend stood sentinel over him. He wasn’t barking or acting frantic or growling or moving around. He was just sitting up on the roadside near his fallen friend. The other puppy was nearby. He looked ok, just a little lost. The tan terrier watched me closely as I slowly went past. I sighed. What we had feared had happened.
I have been thinking about this for a good while now. What is a dog’s ‘own kind?' A dog is not just an animal like a coon or a fox or a cow or a deer. A dog craves the companionship of his human family. He remembers their smell, their looks, the sound of their voice. These dogs won’t leave where they are because it is likely this is where they were abandoned. They are being loyal. They patiently wait for the day when they are found, when their humans realize they are lost and return to rescue them. They sniff the air in anticipation and stay close by.
I notice our neighbor has moved their makeshift shelter and supplies across the road, nearer their house. The two dogs come to eat, and sometimes hang out, but it’s a slow process. Yesterday I saw them out in the pasture in front of their new place. The terrier rose up, wagged his tail and began to trot my way. When he saw my truck, he stopped. His tail went down and he turned back towards the neighbor’s house. He’s looking for whoever dropped him off. But at least the neighbor is making some progress in gaining the remaining two dog’s trust. That is something.
This morning, the little tan and white one was lounging out there a hundred yards off the road, but the terrier was nowhere to be seen. Then I spotted him. His eyes silently watched me ease past from the camouflage of his old hideout beside the road. It occurred to me there was more humanity in a dog than most humans. People who can abandon pets like unwanted furniture down quiet country roads without conscience or remorse aren’t my ‘own kind.' If folks like that are what makes a human, I think I’d rather be a dog. Near as I can tell.
