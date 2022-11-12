The skunk tribe felt they had as much right to their opinions as anyone else in the neighborhood. In fact, they felt they had more right than most, given they had forever felt ostracized, banned to the outskirts of civilized life. They received precious few invites to forest events. Friends tried to gently tell them part of the problem could be their inclination to spray first and ask questions later. The skunks, of course, had developed their survival defense over the millennia, as had most of the other residents of the forest. The deer was fast, the armadillo had its armor, the porcupine its quills, etc. Everybody had a defense against being eaten by somebody else.
The skunks called a general assembly to air their grievances. The general consensus was a collective sigh and rolling of eyes. “Here we go again,” exclaimed the exasperated possum, usually an even tempered and accommodating sort. But rules were rules. If the forest was duly notified, attendance was required. On the appointed day, everyone showed up, whether great or small, from raccoon to rabbit, owl to otter. Normal friction between species was set aside for the event. Everyone had signed off on a non-aggression pact as condition of admission. The skunk representative spoke first:
“We have long grown weary of being shunned by so called ‘polite society’ and but rare consultation on mainstream issues,” he said. “We are as beautiful as any other creature, are we not? We are as intelligent, as witty, as wise as even the great owl, are we not?”
The other animals nodded, but without a great deal of enthusiasm.
“Then why are we so seldom invited to parties, or to dances, or to participate in local government,” said the skunk representative.
The other skunks in attendance shouted in unison:
“Preach, brother, preach!”
When their clamor subsided a bit, the possum was recognized.
With a modest smile, he spoke:
“The issue is not whether you are valuable and worthy members of the animal kingdom,” said the possum. “You most certainly are. The issue is, and I say this with all due respect, your general contentious disposition.”
At this the skunk representative jumped up on a stump and hissed:
“This is just the sort of outrageous character assassination we are talking about!”
With that, he raised his tail and glared at the assembly while making a full circle. The assembly took a step back.
“I rest my case,” said the possum quietly.
Clearing his throat, the armadillo stood up on his hind legs, adjusted his spectacles, and spoke:
“My friend the possum makes no attempt to malign or criticize his cousin the skunk. He merely points out the obvious. Even if the gentleman were to be proven correct in his opinions, his pungent response to even the smallest affront tends to linger for a month and clears out an acre, at least, whether rightly or wrongly interpreted.”
“Friend armadillo,” the skunk replied with forced civility. “We have as much right as anyone to participate in forest matters, not simply as members but also on council or committee. We do not bite or crunch the bones of others. We do not hunt down or dig up our neighbors for an afternoon treat. We only spray a harmless warning when threatened. We think everyone should have perfume that smells as sweetly. That is our position on the issue.”
This brought more rousing cheers from the skunk delegation.
The owl spoke next:
“Your means of self-defense is not the issue. The issue is, you consider yourself under attack at the slightest provocation and react accordingly. We have all learned to give you a wide berth rather than risk an unpleasant response. You might consider this, no one seeks to discourage or diminish your influence. You have as much right as anyone to your opinions. We just don’t care to have the entire forest fogged every time you feel offended. You have never been rejected. We have just learned to give you plenty of space. Respectfully, it is indeed a matter of disposition. Now, consider the porcupine. He is of a mild and accommodating nature with no history of stirring up or interfering in the activities of others. He does not shoot his quills at anyone. He wears them but for protection and if anyone gets stuck, it’s because they took a swing at him first. My friend the skunk could learn from this and be less anxious to respond by spraying perfume at every imagined provocation.”
This brought a standing ovation from the assembled crowd. The skunk spokesman’s eyes narrowed. He raised his tail again and spinning completely around, closed the meeting by spraying the entire assembly.
The squirrel was heard to mention to his wife later:
“I think I’ve just attended an allegory.”
The end, near as I can tell.
