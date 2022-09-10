Labor Day weekend: It’s Sunday morning and I’m on my second cup of coffee. Outside, the sun is shining and the grass is green. For a while there, I didn’t think we would ever see the end of the dry hot summer weather. It feels like a great pendulum has finally reached the end of its arc and is paused before falling back towards autumn. No matter how much life changes, or how unsettling, it’s the changes we live for. The sameness of days can be stifling in their endless regularity.
As an Army recruit at eighteen, I never thought much past the immediate goal post in my life, reaching twenty-one. I felt that if I could make it through my enlistment, I would officially be an adult. Looking back, I realize twenty-one years of age was impossibly young. But at the time, it seemed to take forever to get here, like the endless days of summer before the fall.
I was listening to a customer the other day telling me how he had joined the Marines immediately after high school, and where he was stationed and how he felt about the whole experience and his life in the decades afterwards. The amazing part was that his story could have been mine, but he was a gray haired old man. He even graduated from high school the same year I did. Sitting before me was a husband, father, grandfather, dressed and acting like old men do, and until that moment, I hadn’t considered myself his contemporary. But I am. The days do pile up.
I have to do these reminiscences to refresh my memory as the years flow along. My brain needs all the help it can get. I didn’t plan for any future beyond my Army enlistment because I couldn’t see any farther than that distant day. Three years seemed an eternity. Dealing with the moment took up most of my free time. That is the wonderful gift of youth, to simply live in the present.
Those days of my life going from boy to man were like this past summer. The days seemed to stretch on endlessly. Pleasant times were sprinkled in but there comes a time when the body yearns for a transition, for a goal line, for a change that will mark progress.
I eventually settled in to my role as a member of Uncle Sam’s big green machine. The new guys stood out like toy soldiers. Those of us who had been around knew the ropes. And part of knowing the ropes was that we began to look ahead in our lives, to see a day coming when this part of the adventure would end and another begin. We could finally wrap our heads around the time that remained. We were becoming ‘short timers’. It was the most amazing thing, to slog along like a summer with endless days, then one day look up to see the goal was near.
Everyone who was close to the end of their enlistment was sooner or later encouraged to ‘re-up’. They offered bonuses and promotions and time off. To me, it was never a question. No matter how many perks were offered, the Army was never going to be my natural world. I wanted to do my part and be let go. Others actually wanted to stay in and did, but the idea of returning to duty after thirty days leave to face a six-year reenlistment was unfathomable to my way of thinking; eternity in green. Most of us were the same. We just wanted to go home. The sergeant never looked up from his paperwork. He only checked the ‘no’ box on the questionnaire and I was dismissed. Honestly, if he had shown some interest in keeping me around, I might have considered the option.
Some of the guys who stayed in said their goal was to do twenty, get out with a retirement check and move on with their lives; all before they hit forty. I couldn’t see past twenty-one at the time. A twenty year enlistment seemed like a life sentence. I went home.
And here I sit now, writing this from the comfort of my home in the country. So many years have come and gone. The sun is shining out there and the grass is still green and the weather cooler. Judy has just come downstairs to join me for coffee and our two dogs are lounging on the rug. Fall is in the air. Another Fall, another winter, another season marked by the steady ticking of the grandfather clock in the den. Time is what we have, but it is limited. My goal is to savor every tick of the clock while the clock still ticks. Near as I can tell.
