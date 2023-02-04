It takes a while for some folks to realize a fundamental truth: The best of us is seldom revealed until we quit worrying what others think and simply be who we are. Embarrassment can sometimes get in the way of progress, but a complete lack of it will always lead to disaster, as in ‘pride goeth before a fall.’ Where is the balance?
I have always been self conscious and I think most everyone has a dose, to greater or lesser degree. Only in the past decade or so have I grown comfortable enough in my own skin to recognize and accept my strengths and weaknesses and just be who I am.
Judy has told me for ages that I am at my very best, at my most entertaining, when I quit trying to be entertaining. I suppose she is right. I call my embarrassment or self-consciousness a typical example of the ‘class clown’ syndrome. It’s hard to let down the guard and just be yourself. Self awareness is interchangeable with the term ‘self conscious.’ When be begin to know ourselves, and accept ourselves, the best of us can shine through.
Being embarrassed is a normal human reaction. Not many of us are born with the innate ability to deal positively with the condition. We try to disguise embarrassment behind a mask. How effective that is depends on my ability and your perception. Thank God for dogs, little children and wives. They see the person behind the pretense, for better or worse.
Being self aware means we know and accept our own desires, strengths and weaknesses and try to apply them with some semblance of good sense. Self confidence goes a long way towards success, but not all the way.
Talent, ability, and character is never parceled out evenly. Some have more, some have less. Just because somebody acts with confidence does not mean they have the ability to match. And a lack of embarrassment does not necessarily imply truthfulness, as in ‘a bold face lie.
Self consciousness keeps us from acting like fools sometimes. And sometimes, lacking it can make a perfect fool. It is a balancing act that takes years to master, if ever.
In my case, I watch my children and grandchildren and see how they share some of my traits. This helps me understand why they act awkwardly at times and say or do things that on the surface seem wildly inappropriate. It’s not that they are bad children or poorly taught, it’s more their self consciousness is so acute they can’t react like we think they should. Their youth and immaturity hasn’t allowed them the ability to exert better impulse control. They are children who don’t know just yet how to be themselves without coming across as obnoxious or self-centered. It’s a balance and it’s an acquired talent that takes time, effort, and patience. And it’s all a part of growing up. For some of us, the process takes longer.
Not so long ago, we were shopping in the Christmas section at Lowe’s. I hummed along to the piped in holiday music as we shopped. Sadly, I cannot sing or dance. In order to spare the unsuspecting public, I tend to just tap my fingers and hum to myself. My mature self has learned to appreciate and enjoy talents in others I don’t have in myself. As Will Rogers once said: “Everybody is ignorant, just on different subjects.”
So we were in Lowe’s, and I drifted off towards the tool section looking for a tape measure, leaving Judy to herself. When I got back, she was grinning at me ear to ear. I grinned back, waiting for the why. She told me that as I walked away from her down the main aisle, I was unconsciously moving and grooving to the holiday music coming over the store speakers. I shrugged. What was so humorous about that? She then informed me that the entire paint department had also noted my performance in passing. I guess it tickled them to see me gliding past in my own little world, reacting to the beat of the holiday music. She said that judging by their big smiles, I had sure entertained them. And I was completely unaware. In another time or place, I might have been mortified. But I was not. It was one of those fleeting moments that come now and again unbidden and unplanned along life’s highway. I had danced like no one was watching and sang like no one was listening. I like to think they were laughing with me, not at me. But it doesn’t matter. Either way, I spread holiday cheer to some folks who could probably use it. These days, it seems we could all use a dose, near as I can tell.
