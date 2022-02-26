Back when I was a lad and dinosaurs still roamed the earth, we had a little black and white television with rabbit ears and a tiny round screen. Every day at 3:30, four brothers were made to take a nap so their mother could watch Queen for a Day in peace while she ironed clothes.
Lying there wide awake, I imagined I was King for a Day and could watch television anytime I wanted, and didn’t have to take naps or go to church, or eat liver and onions. I would have a Dick Tracy two way wrist radio and video screen so I could see and talk to my pals while riding my bike to and fro across my neighborhood kingdom.
In about 1960, a family on our street bought one of the very first color televisions. I can recall gazing in slack jawed amazement at The Flintstones through the front door screen on their porch. We only had that tiny black and white television, used bicycles, and a creaky old swing set to keep us entertained. Despite it all, we survived.
I think we got color television about 1967. Gunsmoke and Bonanza, Lawrence Welk, and Disney’s Wonderful World of Color were some of our favorite shows. We all raced to claim our spots on the couch or floor to watch when broadcast time came around. But enough of this reminiscing!
What got me on the subject was my attempts in the past few weeks to get decent internet out here in the Oakwood outback. I was wondering how in the heck we ever survived in those primitive days before all the information on all the earth was instantaneously pumped into every device everywhere. Even as I write this, I am able to google information and fact check dates and times for this article. It is amazing!
Today, I have video piped to four different flat screen televisions the size of coffee tables, from satellites 22,236 miles out in space. Each television has the ability to receive any one of 200 individual channels. And it is never enough. We want more. We have gone from standard definition to HD, to 4K and now even 8K. We have to buy new equipment to keep up with progress, even though I suspect my eyes can’t see past standard definition. My BestBuy card looks like a baseball card after a week in the spokes of a boy’s bicycle. (PS: A ‘bike’ is a contraption that youngsters used to ‘ride’ all over public sidewalks and streets everywhere without the slightest concern for their protection or personal safety. Savage days indeed!)
Satellite broadcasts aren’t enough anymore. We somehow desperately need the ability to pause live television or record programs until they can be enjoyed later, rather than have to choose one of the remaining 199 channels. To do that requires a DVR recorder, which we now have, and is full as a tick with shows we plan to watch later, or have only watched for a while, as well as about a hundred other recorded shows our satellite thinks we need to watch later. I almost miss the old days when we had to time restroom breaks to the commercials.
But none of this addresses the real problem out here in the sticks; decent internet. We had satellite internet for several years, and in our ignorance were happy. But satellite internet is slow as molasses in comparison to today’s requirements, even slower when you go over your data limits. To never face the horror of data throttling again, I increased our limits from 5 gigabytes to 50. Oddly, we blew through all 50 in a week. I think this is the same principal of how people get fat. If it’s placed before us, we eat it up and go looking for more.
I recently switched to a cellular internet plan with a 150 gigabyte cap. That joy was short-lived as there is this thing called streaming in which we can now indulge. Streaming allows the viewer to binge watch old movies and programs we missed back in the day when we were taking all those forced naps. We shot through our data cap just catching up on Yellowstone and sat, so to speak, in the dark of the den for 14 days staring at a blank screen waiting for our data to reset.
I hear fiber optics is on the way and all our worries will be over but right now, I hear Queen for a Day in my imagination and the sound of steam hissing from mom’s iron as I transport myself back to those innocent prehistoric times before computers, cellphones, the internet, and televisions the size of coffee tables. These days, I don’t need to be told to take a nap-I NEED a nap, near as I can tell.
