For the longest time, I searched for the perfect pickup toolbox. A man needs his tools handy. Crossover boxes are alright, but they can be kind of hard to get at the middle parts. These days, trucks sit so high off the ground you can’t even see into the boxes, much less reach the tools. Some newer trucks have a step built into the bedside and I suppose that helps some. Still, it’s an awkward setup unless you carry a step ladder. There has to be a better solution.
I tried side boxes for a time, but that only made a work truck look even more like a work truck. It feels kind of cheesy to take the missus to a fancy restaurant with 18 inch high tool boxes running the length of both sides. I tried telling her to just pretend we were there on a service call but she refused to go anywhere with me shortly after I installed those ‘grotesque abominations.’
Some time ago, I came across toolboxes that lay in the floor of the bed. You lowered the tailgate and could then pull out two long drawers. I thought this was a really cool idea but did have a drawback. The boxes took up about 12 inches of height so that only left about nine or 10 more inches to haul anything. This creates a sketchy kind of situation. Trash bags, wet dry vacs, hound dogs and five-gallon buckets tend to blow out or tumble over the shallow sides. I thought to leave the side boxes on to compensate but this only detracted from the idea of ease of access and sleekness of look and style.
I once took out the back seat and tried to build in a carpeted box that went from side to side with pull out drawers. All you had to do was open a door and slide one out. My goal was to leave enough space above the box for in-cab storage, like groceries and such. I gave up on the project after untold hours trying to fit in all the curves and shapes of the floorboard. I also came to the realization there could only be two occupants of the truck at any one time unless you could pack a couple more passengers sideways and prostrate on top of that storage shelf behind the seats.
Chevrolet used to have little rectangular storage compartments down low on either side of the bed, but they were too small to do anything with. Dodge now has toolboxes built into and along the length of the rear fenders. That’s getting closer to real user convenience, but the boxes are built kind of narrow to stay between wheel wells. But it’s a step in the right direction.
On another occasion, I installed a hard cover over the bed. It had a piano hinge across the front and lifted about two feet at the back. I then put a regular toolbox in the bed. This didn’t work for diddly-squat. That rascal sucked in dust like a vacuum; there was no way to keep it out. And, you had to remove the dang cover to haul anything tall. I sold it to another sucker.
I then bought a color matched camper style bed cover. It had toolboxes built into each side with long narrow doors instead of windows. There was lots of space for storage in that cover, both inside and out. About the only real issues I had with it was the overall look and the fact that it was heavy as a tank turret. I had imagined in my head that my truck would look sleek like a GM Suburban or Ford Excursion. The actual effect was that it now resembled the kind of trucks old guys drive who don’t care anymore about looks and who probably wear crocks with black socks. I eventually sold that behemoth to another sucker just like me, only he lived way out of town. I hope he is doing well and that his suspension is holding up.
Half a century down the road, I have at last found the answer to my toolbox situation. I can’t believe it took me this long. What I did was this: I went out and bought me a spare truck for what I don’t want to tote around in my regular truck. I’m double trucked. Now I don’t worry about my tools because that other truck is one big toolbox. And since I don’t have to tote anything around in my good truck, Judy will ride with me most anywhere without shame, even McDonald’s. And they say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. I’m here to say you can, but it can get a little pricey. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.