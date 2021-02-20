I was sitting inside a Panzer tank in a vast field of tanks, every sort from WWI to Vietnam, at the tank museum in Maryland. I was supposed to be guarding the tanks from the outside of course, but I had crawled up inside one to get out of the winter’s blast and foot deep snow. As I sat shivering, teeth chattering, I cursed the Army and their idea of guard duty. Who in their right mind would think anyone would come and steal a tank? Even the smallest of them must have weighed several tons. But that’s not the idea of guard duty, is it?
It was spooky inside the Panzer. I sat on a leather seat about the size of a bicycle seat and could make out by flashlight long German words stenciled along the interior walls, probably indicating what projectile type went where. I shuddered as a ghostly feeling swept over me and quickly exited the trophy of war.
After an hour, a jeep came and collected my mostly frozen body. Another G.I. clambered out as I got in. Neither one of us were happy. I was frozen stiff, he was just starting his two hours. Back at the warm barracks, we rested or slept for the next two hours, and we did, but we could not take off our boots. This seemed dumb too. I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t let another group rotate with us every twelve hours or so instead of two hours on, two hours off; guarding acres and acres of derelict tanks that nobody cared about? There was no reason I could figure except to make us miserable. And I was right. Making us miserable and keeping us up and down all night was exactly the idea.
Once upon a time, G.I.s huddled in foxholes in far worse conditions than this, on the lookout for live Germans in live Panzer tanks, and if you slept or if you weren’t watching, you were going to die, as many did, crushed beneath their tracks or blown to bits by their weapons. I am quite sure that they would have preferred to stand guard duty and gripe about the conditions and privations we were ‘suffering’ rather than be flattened by Panzer and Tiger tanks in bitter cold and snow at places like the Battle of the Bulge.
The idea of course is to train up a soldier to learn how to endure privation and still function. The idea is always to keep the soldier busy in activities that might help him survive for real someday.
So here I am, fifty years on, freezing my tail off at home, no electricity, no water, no heat but for a small fireplace insert. It is the worst winter storm in a generation. Something like 4 million in Texas are without electricity. Each morning, I go out to feed livestock and break holes in the pond so they can get at the water. We have a propane stove and can cook modest meals and make coffee, but that’s about it. This freak blizzard that has blanketed Texas in snow and ice is very rare and it is very miserable.
It’s at these times I think back to 19-year-old me, huddled up and freezing inside the remains of a Panzer tank in Maryland and remember that it was only temporary misery. I recall the thousands of men who died back on frozen fields fighting an enemy determined to destroy not just the individual soldier, but an entire nation.
It is because of the sacrifices of that ‘Greatest Generation’ that we are able to sit here today in temporary inconvenience and grumble at the incompetence of a government that couldn’t have foreseen every calamity out there that might come calling and protect us from this situation. I seems at times we have become a nation of whiners, gripers, and grumblers.
I would never belittle or shame another over health, economic, or other conditions that might harm them in these uncomfortable and dangerous days. Nobody would. I would simply say that those of us who are able could stand to toughen up some. You don’t have to be a war hero to be a good American. You don’t even have to serve in the military to be a good American. What you can do to be a good American is to gain an appreciation for the real sacrifice others have made so we can live in peace and relative comfort. We, the Beneficial Generation, only need to take full advantage of that greatest generation’s sacrifice that makes our modern lives possible. That’s why I say to everyone reading this today: When the going gets tough, the tough get going. This too shall pass. Let’s get going.
