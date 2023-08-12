As a public service announcement, I’d like it known I prefer working things out verbally rather than with gunfire. But it could go either way.
I just bought a brand-new pickup. With my trade-in, I only had about a third left to finance. I do it this way so I can double up and pay the note off in a year. I don’t like long term debt and attendant interest charges just so I can sport around in a new ride. I’m a mite touchy about debt.
I have yet to receive a statement from whoever is financing my truck. I’m not sure of the who, because I haven’t received that first statement telling me. It’s a circular argument.
It seems more than a normal amount of time has passed since I drove off the lot. Just about the time I got to worrying about it, a girl called to tell me I’m ten days late on my first payment. It took a minute for this to soak in because I simply could not follow her spoken voice. It was English and it was proper English, but the accent was different than what I’ve ever heard. She was speaking in a voice so high and fast I thought maybe she was hooked on helium. I asked her to start over and speak slower while I pulled over and parked. We discovered they had sent my very first statement to the wrong address. She read it back to me and I confirmed the erroneous mailing address. Problem solved. What should have been inserted here next was a heartfelt expression of regret and an apology for making that mistake; especially given my nearly five decades long track record of no late payments or bounced checks or poor credit. I have had the same Visa card with 1979 stamped on it since 1979. I’m reliable. But I didn’t get an apology. The girl strongly suggested we could avoid future unpleasantness if I paid immediately by debit card. I told her I didn’t have a debit card on me but did have a 1979 model VISA. She said they don’t take credit cards but if I gave them my bank account information, they would debit my account directly. I politely refused three or four times before she understood that wasn’t going to happen. Her outfit got my address wrong but now it’s corrected because working together, we fixed that. Additionally, I don’t give out financial information over the phone. This could all be a scam. Maybe this girl stole my mail and was trying to get my information so she could drain my account. I don’t know. What I do know is that if they were to send my bill to the correct address, I could see they were legit and would immediately pay. All they had to do was wait a little longer. It was their mistake, not mine. While they waited, they could take another peek at my credit history and see I’ve had pretty good credit since at least 1979 and maybe they should simply apologize and wait a couple more days for the statement to arrive. So that was that, or so I thought.
Two days later, another associate called. This time he was male and had an English accent, but not an easy-to-follow accent. He sounded more Scottish. I went into my office, closed the door with the lights down low and got all quiet and still so I could follow his brogue. I reminded him I had just spoken to his other associate and thought we had cleared up the address issue. He agreed, noting that the change was already reflected on company records. So why was he calling? He was calling to tell me I could pay with a debit card or on their website. I said no, again. It was their mistake. I’d pay two months in advance, maybe three, but I needed a statement from an actual company first and delivered to an actual address where I actually got mail. Then I hung up.
And today, this very morning I got yet another call from the same outfit, and this guy sounded like he was raised on the Dukes of Hazzard and HEE HAW. He was all shucks, cornpone and fried okra as he suggested an immediate debit card payment to avoid late charges on my account. I gave Foghorn Leghorn a thorough, complete, double barreled, southern fried, redneck cussing all the way from Oakwood to Palestine. I am fairly certain he understood my every word, tone, and inflection. A dead man in a lead coffin could have. I suppose I needn’t worry about repossession. I don’t think they could find Texas on a map if I spotted them Dallas and Houston, near as I can tell.
