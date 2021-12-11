Self-preservation is one of the prime functions of all living organisms. Some survival traits are reflex, like a beating heart and breathing and some traits are by instinct, as in fight or flight. This is a good thing. Besides a strong sense of self-preservation, every man or woman born is also given a healthy dose of ego for thriving beyond simple surviving. This is also a good thing. Where it all goes wrong is when the ego grows beyond the confines of self and threatens the surviving or thriving of the rest of us. Some cooperation is required to lower the risk of bloodshed.
Like a movie or a book or a play, the author wants to own all copyrights. Today’s ‘woke’ generation think they created themselves. As author and creator of their own unique existence, they develop egos to match.
Where many are gathered together, egos tend to collide. Leaders and law are required to insure peaceful coexistence. Some lead by example, some by force. General Eisenhower once defined leadership this way: He placed a string on his desk and told the observer to push it across the desktop. It only bunched up. Then he said to try pulling the string. Everything lined up and followed along nicely. He said this defined the two types of leadership: Driving by command vs leading by example.
Driving by command works until commands based on individual ego gets in the way of corporate success. Hitler was a drive by command type of fellow. He did really well for a time, but his foundation principals were not based on goodness or a desire to shepherd his flock. We all see how life turned out for Herr Hitler and his crowd. Eisenhower, on the other hand, only drove by command out of temporary necessity, always keeping in mind the greater good of laying ego aside and relinquishing power when the crisis had passed. It paid off for him later, of course.
A good example makes for successful leaders; success brought about when participants have freely given up some of their ego to cooperate for the greater good of all. If all leadership were based on one man or one woman’s ego and that ego cares more for self than for the rest of us, folks will eventually quit believing in and quit following that example.
The entire ‘woke’ government of the people by the people and for the people today possesses very little of any. George Washington needed a great deal of self assurance and confidence to lead this nation to independence. He also had the wisdom and foresight to lay aside his ego and turn down the offer to be our first king. Thomas Jefferson was a brilliant man filled with ego whose guidance contributed to the foundation of America. These founding fathers, among many others, are condemned today for their faults rather than praised for their accomplishments. These politically correct days, we seem inclined to throw out every person deemed less than perfect. In fact and deed, political correctness is more often a weapon rather than an adjective. It is used against political opponents to gain advantage.
As a nation of peoples, from states to counties to communities, right down to the individual citizen, we seem bent on destroying anything that interferes with our own ego. Yet we cannot survive without cooperation. We cannot have a nation without a common goal or purpose, something that binds together rather than separates. United we stand, divided we fall.
A good example of this concept is in the issues over Covid. If we trusted our leaders to guide, guard and direct us with our best interest in mind, I reckon we’d endure most any hardship. Yet many today have lost faith in leadership and see it only as too much ego gathered together in one place whose only goal is to impose their will on the rest of us. Many believe Covid protocols are simply a pretext to gain complete control of the population. So which is it, an honest attempt to guide and protect, or a power grab?
My father-in-law used to say that to be a successful cattleman, the first requirement is to be smarter than the cow. To use another example- You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink. In both, it is clear the cow and the horse, although considered far inferior in intellect to the human race, possess intuition and common sense that surpasses mankind’s supposed superiority.
My personal belief is that our leaders started out trying to do what was best for us cows and horses, but have let political goals, greed and ego override their leadership by example and now are attempting to drive by command. All is well until those driven begin to balk. Near as I can tell.
