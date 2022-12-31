A mother and two children were ahead of me in the grocery checkout lane. While she placed items on the moving conveyor, her two kids played at her feet. The younger one, a girl, giggled as she clambered up on the shopping cart while her brother tried to drag her off. The mother continued placing items on the counter, basically ignoring them.
I noticed the groceries she was selecting but made no particular judgment. We all try to give each other space in grocery lines and it seems rather rude to eyeball what somebody else is buying. That’s not good line etiquette. These thoughts and more crossed my mind as I waited. She had a cart full of groceries and two rambunctious children to contend with, but what really caught my attention was her oddly misshapen posture.
Her neck angled sharply off towards her left shoulder and that shoulder arched up until it flattened the side of her face, with her chin almost on her chest. It looked really painful, like the worst crick in the neck ever. I rubbed at my own neck in sympathy. As she unloaded the cart, I noticed she could swivel her body at the waist but her neck, head and shoulder were locked, all moving together. I figured she must have had some kind of wreck or accident, or maybe a spinal defect. I really felt sorry for her, especially as she tried to manage the two rambunctious youngsters.
Now and again she spoke a word or two, but not so much you could make out what she was saying. Lots of people talk to themselves. I do sometimes. I figured she was wondering aloud how she was going to pay for all these groceries. My compassion for her grew as the children worried her and she tried to unload the shopping buggy with her head uncomfortably frozen against her shoulder. After a while, the girl wrapped herself around her mother’s leg and had to be dragged along as her mother moved the buggy up to the sacking carousel. I shook my head. The mother awkwardly turned this way and that, looking for her other child. The boy was peeking out from behind a magazine rack in the next aisle, playing hide and seek with his sister who was still wrapped around her mom’s leg. He started to dart past me, but the lane was blocked with shoppers waiting in line. He turned back towards his mother, dodging her half hearted attempt to grab him. All the while, her face remained placid, emotionless, distracted, as if she were somewhere else in her mind. I admired her grit in the face of such obvious painful physical limitations while grocery shopping with young children in tow. I suppose if I was her, I’d talk to myself too.
About this time, the cashier spoke to her but the distraction of the children and the crick in her neck kept her from noticing. The cashier waited. Those in the long line behind me began to lean this way and that trying to see what was causing the hold up. It was the holiday season, no reason to be anxious or impatient. They couldn’t see how difficult it all was for her, with her physical limitations and that one kid wrapped around her leg and the other now pretending to slide into home down the length of the waxed floor. The cashier waited. At last he got her attention. She made no expression or reaction when he said her card was denied. Without comment or fuss, she fumbled in her purse and stuck a different card in the machine. This one worked. Her transaction done, the bedraggled mother left the line dragging the girl still wrapped around her leg and the boy running off every direction. To top it all off, she had to push that heavy shopping cart to the exits with her bad neck and twisted spine. The father should have been there to help or at least babysit the children but I didn’t see a wedding ring on her finger. But I cannot judge. There but for the grace of God go you and I. As the cashier rang me up, I realized how blessed I was with relative good health and the wherewithal to buy groceries without worrying if I was able to pay.
Outside, I walked past the little family in their car. As I went by the open window, I couldn’t help but notice the cause of her affliction. She had a cellphone jammed between her cheek and left shoulder. She was still talking on it with her head bent in that odd angle as they drove off into the night. I suppose she’s still on the call yet, near as I can tell.
