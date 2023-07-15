Well, our oldest and dearest friend out here on the farm is gone. Our Labrador Millie has finally relinquished her post as guide and guardian of the only home she ever knew for all of her 16 years. We are burying her out near her feline friends Petunia and Lightning. Millie never had a quarrel with the cats. They just all got along and went along. Petunia and Lightning kept a respectful distance in their day, but Millie and Petey were old pals. Petey is still with us. Up until last week, Judy and Millie and Petey would take regular walks together, sometimes down to the front gate, sometimes to the barn and back. Millie and Petey were not so much cats and dogs as they were companions. You don’t see that very often. But Millie was cool with whatever life presented her.
Judy reminds me I objected to her getting Millie all those years ago. I did object, not because I didn’t care for pets, but because I did. I just didn’t want a day like this to come. It’s hard to express properly but I think the sentiment is akin to Job’s in the Bible story. He would have preferred to have never been born rather than suffer the pain and disappointment life had brought him. But like Job, that was just his defense, his argument during a difficult time. We loved Millie and miss her.
I didn’t set out here to write a typical remembrance of a beloved pet now gone but I don’t know how to do it any differently. I suppose what I didn’t want to do was try to make anyone sad reading this. It’s pretty easy to be maudlin, to fetch up a tear from writer and reader. That’s why they call them tearjerkers and that’s what I’m trying to avoid. We all love our pets. They are our family. It is hard to lose them.
When we sold our house in town and began to build out in the country, Judy started talking about getting a dog. I told her I wanted a dog too, but suggested we wait until we finished the house and got settled in before jumping into the pet collection game. The Spanish phrase ‘paso por paso’ means ‘step for step.’ I wanted to wait until our house became a home before adding accessories like pets. Judy disagreed and wanted a dog right away. It was a standoff. Guess who won?
I was standing behind the front counter in my office out on the Elkhart highway when Judy drove up with Millie in a box in the back of her Tahoe. I went out and said, ‘hello.’ The way Judy got me to accept the situation was that I was given the honor of naming the hound. So, I christened her Millicent Penelope, Millie for short. The name seemed to work, and we’ve had Millie in our lives since that first day 16 years ago.
We had temporary quarters in our nearby ‘barn’ while the house was being built. Judy put Millie in a box beside the bed and slept with one arm outside the bedcovers so she could pet the baby. She housebroke Millie in short order, getting up regularly to feed and train the puppy while I pretended to be asleep.
I built a makeshift pen in one corner of the barn so we could leave her alone and not worry about her safety. That seemed to work fine until she figured out how to jump out soon as we left and set about chewing up everything in sight. We finally gave up and took down the pen.
I wanted to get her to the point where she established her territory without the need for fences. This she did, but she got into the habit of chasing us down the road when we left for town. For a while, we could toss out bits of wieners to distract her while we sped off and she’d give up when we got out of sight. She got wise to the wiener trick soon enough. Once she ran five miles towards town before pulling up sore and thirsty at a neighbor’s home. I think the chain link and cedar fence around the backyard cost $5,000. But it was worth it to know she was safe and secure while we were gone.
I’ll stop here. I’ve written many pages about Millie and our adventures out here on the farm. I’m sure I’ll write more. For now, for today, we are saddened by the loss of a dear friend and loving, loyal companion. I am reminded of the saying, “Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.” Truer words have never been spoken, near as I can tell.
