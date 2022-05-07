Over the past twenty years or so out here in the Oakwood outback, I have become fairly familiar with our trees. I know their shapes and their scrapes and low limbs that knock my hat off as I mow around them. I note the pine and the water oak and post oak as well as the elm and rare black gum. My mind notes each as I pass by on a chore or trim around their bases.
Sometimes I talk to them, as if they could listen. I have grown to recognize each by its type or bark or unusual shape. Sometimes I scrape over a bulge near their base roots that poke out of the ground. I always apologize. It is at times like this I realize I talk to myself and to the trees a lot as I go about my chores outdoors. I have always enjoyed being outdoors and tend to work out my worries and wants and fears as I mow or trim out on the place.
The trees are silent and somber as they watch over me. I don’t judge them and they don’t judge me. We each serve a purpose. They give shade down below and limbs for nests up above. I trim around them and remove the dead limbs and sometimes have to remove those who die a natural death. In twenty five years of time I have become rather familiar with each member of the local leafy tribe.
We didn’t have trees when I was a boy growing up back on the suburban billiard ball flat rice fields of south Texas. About the best one could hope for was to plant a Chinese tallow and wait for it to get big enough to throw a little shade and stretch out a limb for a boy to swing from or climb on. Chinese tallows were a cheap and fast way to add shade. I suppose the Houston suburbs are filled with them to this day.
Up here in the country, there is no shortage of trees. If you are after pasture or need a place to build, they can be like pests. It pains me to remove any, but after a little while, those that remain grow in girth and height once their competitor is gone. It’s a slow process but it’s true. Driving to town along 79, about from Tucker to the city limits, it’s hard to remember there were so many huge ‘legacy’ trees taken out to widen the highway. This was only a few years back, yet today the absence of all those beautiful and ancient trees is largely forgotten. The new tree line now lies a hundred yards back on either side of the widened highway. Along that borderline, trees grow larger each passing year until those removed are long forgotten. I suppose that’s just the nature of things. If trees had a soul or a personality, I wonder if those who were turned into power line poles appreciate the opportunity to serve again as they are planted everywhere or if living trees shrink back from these skeletons of their former kin.
Trees grow so slowly it can be hard to see progress. About the only way to tell is to look back at old photos of them. That little pine out in the middle of the front yard was once no bigger around than my leg. Now I cannot reach around it and touch my fingers. It sends pine straw straight to the gutters and litters the ground with pine cones, but that’s ok. I like the sound of the wind through its limbs and the fact that it is always green, especially in the gloomy days of winter. A pine is pretty with a dusting of snow on its branches but it is also prone to drop a limb from the weight of ice. Still, it is worth the effort.
The trees and I have all grown older together over the past twenty five years. I enjoy my tree friends. The grandchildren have climbed them and played hide and seek behind them and swung from them on homemade rope swings. Sometimes when I’m out there, pausing to pick up a limb or take a short break in the welcome shade, I realize most of these trees will be here long after I am gone. I wonder who will watch after them after me. But then I hear my wife up on the front porch calling me home. Such silly thoughts vanish in anticipation of supper and a long night’s rest. Late into the night, just as I fall asleep, I think the best a man can hope for sometimes is to leave his place in better shape than he found it. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.