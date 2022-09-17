I was reading a book about Davy Crockett on the school bus headed home, probably in second or third grade. There is something infinitely comforting about reading while someone else is driving. It’s getting two things done at once and passes the time quite nicely. I’m still that way, like building a fence for privacy that also lets the dogs have a safe place to go outside. So, I was reading about Davy Crockett and not paying any attention to where we were. In the background of my mind, I heard the air brake sounds and felt the rumble of the bus in my feet and the inertia change at each stop. But my main thoughts were deep into the little hardback I had checked out at the library. Not more than a hundred pages each, I could usually read one of the books in an afternoon.
At one stop sign along the way, I set the book aside for a moment to stretch and give my eyes a rest. I idly glanced out the window. Down below was a typical suburban house on a typical suburban corner. It had green grass and flowerbeds and newly planted trees in the yard, the kind with stakes attached to twine that gave them the appearance of little teepees. The lady of the house stepped out into the sunshine wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat, dark shades, a white blouse and red ‘pedal pusher’ pants. There was a flower bed trowel in her one gloved hand and a package of flower seeds in the other. She was so close I could read the word ‘Zinnia’ on the package. I guess reading a lot helps with new words. I didn’t know a zinnia from a zebra but the brightly colored flowers on the package helped me put the name with the flowers. She was planting Zinnias. Just as the bus let off a large exhale of air and we pulled away from the stop sign, I saw the housewife remove her shades and hold the package up to read the instructions. I dropped my Davy Crockett biography to the floor. Dumbfounded, my jaw dropped and eyes opened wide as saucers. I knew this person. This was no housewife, this was my teacher. She looked up as the bus pulled away from the corner, recognized me with my hands plastered to the window, and waved. I just stared.
In all my eight or nine years on the planet, it never occurred to me that teachers were people too. I thought they all lived in their classrooms at the school. I simply was not able at the time to connect the dots enough to know teachers could have a life outside of the classroom. I guess that’s why I still remember that day so well. It felt so shocking and otherworldly to see my very own teacher outside of her place in my mind; a mind that was blown.
So, that’s part of my message. Whether due to youth or ignorance, many of us live in a kind of shallow or immature existence that masks the complexity of the world around us. We see only the reflections, not the source. For me, I was particularly slow, despite my prodigious reading habits. About the same time in my life, I had it in my head each song from my little AM transistor radio was played live. I couldn’t understand the mechanics of how Elvis could sing a song at my local station and have a dozen other bands lined up out in the hall to take their turn; and do it 24/7. I could not make sense of it, though I felt in my bones I was missing something about the whole process. I didn’t know anything about regular people going off to college and becoming teachers and I sure didn’t know anything about recording songs for later playback on white AM transistor radios held up to eight year old ears.
I kind of think I’ve grown. I see beyond the surface better these days. When I hear the words that come out of a politician’s mouth, I no longer immediately trust what they are saying. I know that our supposed leaders up in the D.C. clouds are telling us what they want us to hear and believe, but I also know they always have an agenda hidden behind the words. When they condemn the opposition, it’s not always for our benefit. Their real agenda rarely helps the folks like me or you whose vote they want. What they are really after is continuation of their own prestige and power. If throwing us a bone now and again distracts just enough, then the end justifies the means and everyone goes home happy. Near as I can tell.
