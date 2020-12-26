For the next two weeks, I am confined to guest quarters out in our barn. Being quarantined with the Covid isn’t all fun and games, but it’s not all bad if the symptoms are mild, like mine. Others are not so fortunate. One of the results of forced isolation is how it changes patience, perspective and concentration. I’m up before dawn each morning without effort, way before my 5:30 alarm. While it’s still dark, I go outside to sit in the swing and wait for the sun to come up. Dawn is such a special time of the day and it’s a shame we sleep through so many of them. I want to catch a few more while I can.
I begin to hear birds stirring and chirping as they flit about. A crow caws off in the distance as the sky lightens ever so slightly behind the dark tree line. The inky black, leafless limbs seem spooky in stark contrast to the dull gray sky. There is a rustle in the leaves off to my left. In the dark, imagination takes over. It could be anything- a panther or a feral hog trying to sneak up on the unsuspecting. I sit still and listen but all is quiet. Then our cat Pete comes up purring and rubs against my legs. I relax. He just wants to be fed. I take another sip of coffee and wonder what dawn was like for early man 10,000 years b.c. He must have welcomed first light. Where I might spot a domestic feline silently slinking up, he may have had to deal with a saber tooth tiger, come to make a snack out of the nearest Neanderthal.
The sky is lighter now, and indistinct shapes in greyness and shadow begin to make themselves known. Down in the pasture, I see the donkeys move and pretend they are wild Zebras just stirring out on the Serengeti. A little armadillo, looking prehistoric, is rooting around for grubs out by the light pole. He should be headed for his burrow soon. I would guess that there were bigger versions of this little fellow back in the prehistoric past. He could be a dinosaur from his looks, and if six feet tall instead of six inches, probably would have been an imposing creature.
Cow birds fly silently overhead from their nightly roost to mingle with the cattle and see what bugs are stirred up by their grazing. I see them as Pterodactyls, those leathery-winged and pointy-headed relics from the prehistoric past. The cows could be prehistoric buffalo or some other such grazing animal and I suspect a main food source for many creatures, from lions and tigers and Neanderthal hunters to Covid quarantined modern humans, out on the covered porch swing sipping coffee as the dawn breaks.
I would imagine early man didn’t have a whole lot of time for philosophy back in his day. He would have been far more concerned with more pressing issues, like basic survival. Today, we are all wrapped up in mortgages and traffic jams and careers and electricity, and clocks.
There were no clocks back then except the natural kind. When the sun came up, it was time to move, time to hunt, time to eat, time to avoid being eaten. That reminds me that I am hungry. I have Cheerios in the cupboard and cold milk in the refrigerator just inside the door. How wonderful is modern life! So many folks have no idea how electricity works, or refrigerators, or anything. We just live in a world where all these conveniences exist and are all around us, meant to serve our every wish at any time. How could we survive without them?
If Neanderthal Mikey were sitting out front of his cave at daybreak, I suspect his list of conveniences would be considerably shorter as would his list of wants. Life was a lot less complicated in those long past days. I wonder sometimes if we are better off today.
From the big house away across the expanse of lawn, Judy calls out from the porch to announce she has made breakfast. Covered with a cloth, she sets it on the rail to come fetch before it gets cold. I smile, and standing, yawn and stretch then wave to her as she goes back inside. I set out across the crunchy frozen lawn to claim my meal. Off to my right, I spot Petey streaking across the lawn. I have forgotten to feed him. I suddenly realize he thinks this food is for him, not me. I crank it up a notch and hustle to cut him off. When you get right down to it, survival of the fittest hasn’t changed all that much over the millennia. Near as I can tell.
