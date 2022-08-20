Rain sprinkled over a dry and dusty landscape is like hope; a little bit goes a long way. It can also be like a politician’s words; filled with promise and not much else. We got a modest shower last week and it sure felt good, but was temporary respite at best. Passing vehicles on the road out front of our place will bring dust clouds tomorrow. Such is life in the grips of a summer drought.
Many folks around Texas recall 1980 when temperatures stayed above 100 for days on end. This year’s heat seems to beat that, perhaps not in highs, but because the heat came earlier than usual. Folks need a little time to acclimatize their hides to heat.
For perspective, I read a book about William (Billy) Dixon some time ago, written by his wife from stories she coaxed out of him when he was of a mind to reminisce. Billy was famous for his long rifle shot in 1874 that knocked a native warrior off his horse from almost a mile away during the ‘Second Battle of Adobe Walls’ up in the Texas panhandle. This took a lot of steam out of the home team’s enthusiasm, especially since a medicine man among the group had assured them the white man’s bullets would never harm them. I’ll bet he was as surprised as everyone else up there on the cliff a mile away from the action when his pal tumbled from his horse. His reputation likely suffered.
The part I was remembering was what Billy told his wife about the cold out on the Texas Panhandle. He recalled several times how his whole body was frozen in place after a long ride through brutal cold out on the winter prairie. He told of time he had to be pried out of the saddle and carried indoors to thaw out. That seems fairly chilly. I was hoping this sort of memory might counteract the heat we feel today and keep us from pining too much for winter to hurry up and get here.
Mr. Dixon went on to explain how anyone could stand extreme temperatures if given time to acclimatize and toughen up the skin. One of his fondest memories was of camping out on the open prairie during cold winter nights, lying on a blanket with his saddle for a pillow and staring up into a sky filled with stars from horizon to horizon. If anyone tried to recreate this today, they would first need a permit and even if they got that, would be run over by a threshing machine before they could count ten, or have a Walmart built over them. Such is modern life.
Billy Dixon is long gone to his reward, but his memory lives on. Many of his legendary feats were retold and embellished in western movies and television series like Lonesome Dove. Billy did the feats, Hollywood copied. This is also modern life- actors thinking they have experienced what others accomplished. It’s just the movies, folks, and it isn’t real. Actors, both on the big screen and in Washington D.C., aren’t heroes. Sometimes, they aren’t even particularly smart. But that doesn’t stop them from pretending they are.
When will this summer ever end? I wonder what Billy Dixon would make of the world today. Those old pioneers didn’t have air conditioning in homes or stagecoaches, certainly not horseback. They had to catch their cool where they could find it, whether under the shade of a cottonwood or in a cane back chair out on the breezeway of their prairie homes. Politicians, from the comfort of their pampered palaces, gaze solemnly down on the common folk and ponderously proclaim it is our own fault if it’s too hot outdoors. We brought all this on ourselves through global warming. Apparently, folks who came along after Billy Dixon’s generation shucked the limitations and privations of horse and buggy and invented the internal combustion engine. And thus began our long road trip on the road to ruin. That’s a condensed version of the typical scolding we get from our leaders. It’s all just one more handy excuse to pass more laws that we the people have to finance while politicians and assorted other criminals loll about in luxury up there in the clouds.
In the end, we will endure. The oppressive summer heat will soon pass. I console myself with the thought, as I wipe the sweat off my forehead out working in the heat, that the only promises we can truly count on come from the good book. On its pages we are told of a coming day when politicians and other crooks everywhere are assigned permanent and eternal lodgings far hotter and less hospitable than even Texas in August. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
