I was walking down the sidewalk in front of our house on Royall, just contemplating the general condition of life in my little world, ‘plotting and planning’ as I call it, deep in thought. It was late in the day. I was startled by the pinging sound of something ricocheting off metal nearby. A bb rolled to a stop at my feet. I picked it up and examined the little projectile. It had bounced off the stop sign at the corner of our yard, where Davis meets Royall.
Across the street, the neighbor’s son and a friend had been playing in the empty lot beside their home. The lot was thick and wooded. Earlier, I had noted they had bb guns and smiled. They were out ‘big game’ hunting in the jungle. The stray shot was probably an accident, or maybe not, but it was no big deal. I let it go.
Then I got to thinking that maybe the boys had pinged that stop sign on purpose so I went out and looked and sure enough, there were several little impressions on it. I walked across the street, though the gate, and knocked on Judge Bentley’s door. Bascom stepped out and I spoke to him. I wasn’t mad or anything, I just thought he should tell the boys to be more careful. He thanked me. I don’t know why I did that. It felt like I was tattling. Still, the boys needed to be more careful.
About an hour later, the doorbell rang and Judy called to me from the living room. I was in the den stretched out on the couch. At the door stood Bascom’s son William. He was very polite and very serious as he apologized for the incident. I told him it was ok and I suppose gave him my version of the ‘you’ll put your eye out’ speech I used to get. I tried to cheer him up but I don’t think it worked. He didn’t flinch or cry or make excuses or blame it on anyone else. He just came and apologized sincerely and promised it would never happen again. Across the street, I could see his dad watching from behind the screen door at their home. I thanked the lad and the memory of that day slowly faded to join the myriad of small and mostly forgotten thoughts and deeds of the past.
We were at a political or social event of some sort maybe twenty years later and I happened to see the boy, now a college graduate and off on his own. He shook my hand firmly and we spoke for a while. It was good to see him. We both laughed as we recalled the bb gun incident. He told me that his dad had been so mad, he had broken the bb gun over his knee before he ordered him to go apologize to me. I was embarrassed for the boy. I hadn’t expected that and regretted ‘telling on him’. But William said it was ok, it was a good lesson. Then he looked me in the eye and said with sincerity: “The heck of it was, Mr. Thomason, it wasn’t me shooting at that street sign.” That gave me pause as it sunk in. If he didn’t, then his friend did. But William got the blame. I apologized to him, and meant it. Something I had long committed to dim and inconsequential memory was still on his mind, even decades later and he had mentioned it to me as if he had been waiting for the opportunity. No matter how small the matter, I guess he just wanted to clear the air and set the record straight, so to speak. I wondered how the average boy would have reacted to the same situation. Many may have cried or been mad at the injustice or pouted and sulked at the unfairness of taking the blame for something he didn’t do. But what this lad did said much more about his character than most. He accepted the blame, didn’t duck the punishment, didn’t whine or plead. He stood up tall and straight on my front porch and took it like a man. I can’t describe it any better than that. We need more of his type in this world, people who don’t spend their time complaining or explaining. It took him twenty years to tell me it wasn’t him, but that he was responsible because he was there and sometimes being around others who were doing things they shouldn’t doesn’t excuse his responsibility. Bascom and William are both gone now, but their memory lingers, and the lessons this old guy learned from father and son still reverberate. We should all be more like them. Peace to their memory!
