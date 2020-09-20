I’m sitting here thinking about life in general at my age, and what in the world I am going to write about this week. I had a wonderfully witty and sarcastic essay worked up on my treatment at a local business, all ready to send off for publication; as was my intent when I sat down a few minutes ago. I have worked and worked on it, and I think it rises up to the highest levels of humor, even higher. But I don’t want to use it. Anytime I have doubts like this, I know my interior voice is right. Whenever that voice conflicts with what I want to say out loud I remember the saying that we have two ears and one mouth so we can listen twice as much as we speak.
It seems pretty easy to pick on those having a bad day, or a bad life, not knowing if the target of our criticism deserves it or needs it. We all want to be treated like royalty when we spend our hard-earned money on goods and services. Lord knows I know this personally, having been in business myself for the past forty years and having dealt with all the personalities that come with serving the community. So, I hesitate to criticize, though the temptation is great, the ego greater, and the pen is mightier than the sword, etc, etc, etc. I suppose I just don’t like to go negative so I will let it go and give my neighbor the same consideration I would want for myself and walk a mile in his shoes.
Generic general public manners are ok to speak about, like litterbugs and unruly children and bad drivers and whacky relatives but that is like I said; generic. I don’t want to deal in specifics.
Recently, I have noticed more and more folks aren’t wearing masks in public. It does seem the practice is faltering somewhat. I think, overall, we have become mask weary. I know that I need to pay attention because I forget several times a day. But I don’t think I’d appreciate anyone calling me on it. Now, if someone gets up in my face talking and coughing or reaching and grabbing, I will back off and make some kind of excuse, but I don’t say anything accusatory. I guess I’m just not that kind of person.
We all need to wear masks in public, much as we can manage. It doesn’t have to be perfect. Once inside the resturant, you have to remove it eat. Sometimes, you have to remove it to speak, and sometimes you just forget. I don’t think small children need to wear them, given the information we get from health officials. But I do think that overall, masks help. But let’s not be mask police. Although we are all in this together, we don’t have to be overbearing about it. Eventually, we will reach a point on the graph where common sense intersects hysteria and leaves a shaded area in between that is called acceptable risk. There is a balance.
But back to my original rant. I was treated poorly at a local business and it got under my skin to the point that I said something and left the place aggravated. I was in the right, they were wrong, and it bugged me for several days. I thought and thought and thought about how to get even but in the end, I let it go. That’s age for you, it mellows a fellow out. No matter how right I might be, I always think about that other person, and imagine myself in their position and in their circumstance. Rather than rant and rave, it seems more reasonable to not respond in anger or spite, but to cut some slack on another fellow human who might just be having one of those really bad days we all have upon occasion.
I lost a good commercial customer some years ago, and it hurt. Then I read a wildly inaccurate rant on social media from one of their employees about my business practices and it lit me up. In fact, it lit up everyone in our company because it was so obviously inaccurate, self-serving and snarky. But I figured that if our reputation was good, folks would know there are two sides to every story. It serves no good purpose to try and defend yourself from every criticism, no matter how right you are, else you will spend all your time chasing after the wind. I feel better now, having been on both sides of the argument and my final thought is simply this, just treat one another the same as you would want to be treated. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.